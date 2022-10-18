Forage Seed Market in France to record USD 266.93 Mn growth; Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., and Grassland Oregon to emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Forage Seed Market in France by Crop Type and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 266.93 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario, growth strategies adopted by vendors, and successful product launches by Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., Grassland Oregon, Jouffray Drillaud SAS, and KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA among others. Buy Report Now

The forage seed market in France is highly fragmented owing to the existence of numerous forage seed cultivators who are either farmers or plant breeders. The increasing M&A activities among vendors are expected to intensify the competition in the market. Vendors are competing in terms of quality, the introduction of new crossbreeds, competitive pricing, strategic alliances, and others. Also, the vendors are increasing their R&D investments to develop new traits of forage seeds; players are expected to introduce new traits, crop protection products, and various other seed treatments during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., Grassland Oregon, Jouffray Drillaud SAS, KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, MAS Seeds, PANAM SAS, RAGT SA, Semences de France, and Union Francaise des Semenciers are some of the major market participants. Although the increased demand for dairy products will offer immense growth opportunities, the unwillingness of farmers to pay high prices for forage seeds will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026: Segmentation

The forage seed market in France is segmented as below:

Product

The market growth in the inorganic forage seed market was significant in 2021. Inorganic forage seeds are produced using manmade products such as pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, hormones, and other chemicals, which are used to increase the rate of the growth of crops. The aim to produce inorganic forage seeds is to preserve nutrient cycles within agricultural systems. This is increasing the demand for inorganic forage seeds, which is driving the growth of the market.

Crop Type

The cereals segment dominated the forage seed market in France in 2021. Cereal foods are convenient in terms of preparation and consumption, and hence, most time-pressed consumers opt for these products. In addition, the health benefits associated with the consumption of cereals is driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our forage seed market in France report covers the following areas:

Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the forage seed market in France, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the forage seed market in France are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist forage seed market growth in France during the next five years

Estimation of the forage seed market size in France and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the forage seed market in France

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forage seed market vendors in France

Forage Seed Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 266.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.67 Key consumer countries France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., Grassland Oregon, Jouffray Drillaud SAS, KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, MAS Seeds, PANAM SAS, RAGT SA, Semences de France, and Union Francaise des Semenciers Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

