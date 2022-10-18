U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,724.96
    +47.01 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,553.77
    +367.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,796.76
    +120.96 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.90
    +25.14 (+1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.10
    -2.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.50
    -7.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9858
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0110
    -0.0040 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1315
    -0.0047 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2050
    +0.2490 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,409.49
    -98.78 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.30
    -4.41 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Forage Seed Market in France to record USD 266.93 Mn growth; Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., and Grassland Oregon to emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forage Seed Market in France by Crop Type and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 266.93 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario, growth strategies adopted by vendors, and successful product launches by Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., Grassland Oregon, Jouffray Drillaud SAS, and KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA among others. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026

The forage seed market in France is highly fragmented owing to the existence of numerous forage seed cultivators who are either farmers or plant breeders. The increasing M&A activities among vendors are expected to intensify the competition in the market. Vendors are competing in terms of quality, the introduction of new crossbreeds, competitive pricing, strategic alliances, and others. Also, the vendors are increasing their R&D investments to develop new traits of forage seeds; players are expected to introduce new traits, crop protection products, and various other seed treatments during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., Grassland Oregon, Jouffray Drillaud SAS, KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, MAS Seeds, PANAM SAS, RAGT SA, Semences de France, and Union Francaise des Semenciers are some of the major market participants. Although the increased demand for dairy products will offer immense growth opportunities, the unwillingness of farmers to pay high prices for forage seeds will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026: Segmentation

The forage seed market in France is segmented as below:

  • Product

The market growth in the inorganic forage seed market was significant in 2021. Inorganic forage seeds are produced using manmade products such as pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, hormones, and other chemicals, which are used to increase the rate of the growth of crops. The aim to produce inorganic forage seeds is to preserve nutrient cycles within agricultural systems. This is increasing the demand for inorganic forage seeds, which is driving the growth of the market.

  • Crop Type

The cereals segment dominated the forage seed market in France in 2021. Cereal foods are convenient in terms of preparation and consumption, and hence, most time-pressed consumers opt for these products. In addition, the health benefits associated with the consumption of cereals is driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our forage seed market in France report covers the following areas:

Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the forage seed market in France, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the forage seed market in France are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist forage seed market growth in France during the next five years

  • Estimation of the forage seed market size in France and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the forage seed market in France

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of forage seed market vendors in France

Related Reports:

Forage Seed Market in the UK 2022-2026: The forage seed market in the UK is segmented by crop type (cereals, legumes, and grasses) and product (inorganic and organic). By crop type, the market growth will be significant in the cereals segment. By product, the market will observe maximum demand for inorganic forage seeds in the UK. View Report Snapshot Here

Seed Market in Colombia 2022-2026: The seed market in Columbia is segmented by product (GM seeds and conventional seeds) and crop type (grain and cereal seeds, oil seeds, fruits and vegetables, and others). By product, the GM seeds segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. By crop type, the market growth will be significant in the grains and cereal seeds segment over the forecast period. View Report Snapshot Here

Forage Seed Market In France Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 266.93 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.67

Key consumer countries

France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Barenbrug Holland BV, Corteva Inc., Grassland Oregon, Jouffray Drillaud SAS, KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA, LIDEA FRANCE, MAS Seeds, PANAM SAS, RAGT SA, Semences de France, and Union Francaise des Semenciers

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Crop Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Crop Type

  • 5.3 Cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Legumes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Grasses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Crop Type

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Barenbrug Holland BV

  • 10.4 Corteva Inc.

  • 10.5 Grassland Oregon

  • 10.6 KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA

  • 10.7 LIDEA FRANCE

  • 10.8 MAS Seeds

  • 10.9 PANAM SAS

  • 10.10 RAGT SA

  • 10.11 Semences de France

  • 10.12 Union Francaise des Semenciers

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026
Forage Seed Market in France 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forage-seed-market-in-france-to-record-usd-266-93-mn-growth-barenbrug-holland-bv-corteva-inc-and-grassland-oregon-to-emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301651070.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Week 6 coaching grades: Bill Belichick helps Bailey Zappe shine; what's up with Packers?

    NFL's Week 6 is all wrapped up and several coaches made their mark (good and bad). USA TODAY Sports examines some of their performances.

  • Here's What Tesla's Charts Say Ahead of Earnings

    Electric vehicle leader Tesla is scheduled to report its latest quarterly numbers after the close of trading Wednesday. In our last review of TSLA on September 26 we were bearish on the stock. In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see that our bearish call in late September was the right call.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • ASML to report Q3 earnings as China, supply chain questions swirl

    Supply chain snags, spending cuts by customers and U.S. trade curbs on China are likely to be in focus at ASML Holding NV's quarterly results on Wednesday, which should benefit from strong past orders of its equipment to make computer chips. Europe's largest technology company is working through a 33 billion euro ($32.5 billion) order backlog that stretches into 2024. ASML, which sources fewer than 25% of parts in the United States for its lithography systems - $160 million machines used to create the circuitry of chips - has said it is still assessing the impact of U.S. measures imposed earlier this month to cut off China from certain chip supplies.

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • More Appreciation on the Horizon for These 5 U.S. Upstream Stocks

    Notwithstanding recession-related headwinds, the Zacks Oil and Gas - US E&P operators like APA, AR, CRK, NOG and ESTE should enjoy some upside momentum for the time being.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • Tech earnings are about to dive, and there’s no life preserver in sight

    Tech companies are about to report a decline in earnings after two years of pandemic boomtimes, and forecasts for the holiday season aren't expected to be much better.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Count

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • New Study: Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ethereum price up 2% in day after preparations start on major upgrade

    Ethereum prices have spiked today after its core developers begin preparations for the network’s next, highly anticipated upgrade.

  • Want to get richer? You may need to stop looking at saving money like this, and start viewing it like this instead

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Despite many high-yield savings accounts paying more than they have in over a decade — see the highest savings rates you may get now here — most Americans are under-saved. More than half (56%) of Americans couldn’t cover an unexpected $1,000 expenses with their savings, according to a survey from Bankrate.