Foran Announces the Appointment of Former Premier of Saskatchewan, the Honourable Brad Wall, to its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brad Wall to its Advisory Board.

Brad Wall has over 20 years of political experience and served as the 14th Premier of Saskatchewan from November 2007 to February 2018. During his 10-year tenure as Premier, Mr. Wall guided the province through a period of strong economic growth, record infrastructure investment, export expansion, and population growth, in addition to helping the province earn its first ever AAA credit rating in 2014. Mr. Wall is a special advisor at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and serves on the Boards of Whitecap Resources Inc., Maxim Power Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd.

Dan Myerson, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented, "On behalf of the Board and Management, we are delighted and honoured to welcome Brad Wall to our Advisory Board. Under Brad's leadership, the province of Saskatchewan achieved its true economic resource potential, making the province a top commodity jurisdiction globally. Mr. Wall is a champion for sustainable economic development, and his experience will be a great contribution to Foran as we look to transform the Hanson Lake District into the next prolific mining camp in Canada, all while benefitting local economies and its people."

"I am looking forward to contributing in whatever way I can to Foran's team as they work to create an important mining project that will create jobs and significant economic benefits for Saskatchewan. Mining projects supplying green metals like copper are critical for today's economy and it is important to develop these assets sustainably, with a focus on the environment and local communities. The McIlvenna Bay deposit is an exciting opportunity to further enhance Saskatchewan's global profile, and I look forward to supporting its ongoing advancement." Brad Wall commented.

Concurrent with the appointment and in accordance with the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan, the Company's Board has granted 200,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Wall. The stock options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at an exercise price of C$2.22 per share.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities and creating circular economies which create value for all our stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment.

Our goal is to build the first carbon neutral copper mine in Canada by design. We are in the feasibility stage of development for our flagship McIlvenna Bay project in eastern Saskatchewan. The project is located entirely within the traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. The company also owns the Bigstone project, a resource-development stage deposit located 25km southwest of its McIlvenna Bay project.

McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VHMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km from Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the updated resource estimate for the McIlvenna Bay deposit on November 25, 2021, wherein the Indicated Resources increased to 39.1 million tonnes, a 70% increase compared to the previous resource estimate from 2019. Foran's copper-zinc Bigstone Deposit could potentially serve as additional feed for the mill at McIlvenna Bay. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit's first resource estimate on January 21, 2021.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

