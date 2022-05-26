U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.84
    +79.11 (+1.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,637.19
    +516.91 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,740.65
    +305.91 (+2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.24
    +39.07 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.26
    +3.93 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.50
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    +0.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7560
    +0.0070 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2608
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0520
    -0.1890 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,557.30
    -237.33 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.36
    -18.78 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.92
    +42.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Foran Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGSM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FMCXF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV: FOM) (OTCQX: FMCXF) ("Foran" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's annual general & special meeting of shareholders held on May 26th, 2022 (the "AGSM").

Foran Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Foran Mining Corporation)
Foran Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Foran Mining Corporation)

A total of 74,293,946 common shares of the Company were represented at the AGSM, representing 35.21% of the Company's outstanding common shares as at the record date of April 13th, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before them at the AGSM, which matters are discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 29th, 2022 (the "Circular") that is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following voting results are based on the total number of votes that were cast at the 2022 AGSM:

Appointment of Auditors

For

Withheld

Outcome

Appoint KPMG LLP, Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize Directors to fix their remuneration

72,792,527 (97.98%)

1,501,419 (2.02%)

Carried


Number of Directors

For

Against

Outcome

Set the number of directors at five (5)

74,290,577 (100.00%)

3,369 (0.00%)

Carried


Election of Directors

For

Withheld

Outcome

Elect the following nominees as directors of the Company




      Darren Morcombe

74,280,027 (99.98%)

13,919 (0.02%)

Carried

      Daniel Myerson

72,778,527 (97.96%)

1,515,419 (2.04%)

Carried

      David Petroff

72,450,402 (97.52%)

1,843,544 (2.48%)

Carried

      Maurice Tagami

71,867,802 (96.73%)

2,426,144 (3.27%)

Carried

      Wayne Wouters

70,532,819 (94.94%)

3,761,127 (5.06%)

Carried


Long Term Incentive Plan

For

Against

Outcome

Approve the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan

71,190,555 (95.82%)

3,103,391 (4.18%)

Carried


Advance Notice Provisions

For

Against

Outcome

Approve an alteration to the Company's Articles to include advance notice provisions, as more particularly described in the Information Circular.

58,421,503 (78.64%)

15,872,443 (21.36%)

Carried


A report on all items of business voted at the AGSM has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development company, committed to supporting a greener future, empowering communities and creating circular economies which create value for all our stakeholders, while also safeguarding the environment.  The project is located entirely within the traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. The Company also owns the Bigstone project, a resource-development stage deposit located 25km southwest of its McIlvenna Bay project.

McIlvenna Bay is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich VHMS deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. McIlvenna Bay sits just 65km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225km.

McIlvenna Bay is the largest undeveloped VHMS deposit in the region. The Company announced the results from its Feasibility Study on February 28, 2022, outlining an 18-year mine life producing an average of 65 million pounds of copper equivalent annually. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the McIlvenna Bay Feasibility Study on April 14, 2022. Foran's copper-zinc Bigstone Deposit is expected to serve as additional feed for the mill at McIlvenna Bay. The Company filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bigstone Deposit's first resource estimate on February 11, 2022.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward Looking Statements

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (also referred to as "forward looking statements"), which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "hopes", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the Company's ability to develop the McIlvenna Bay Project and to achieve the results outlined in the FS; and the ability to raise capital to fund construction and development of the McIlvenna Bay Project.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: our mineral reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based, including geotechnical and metallurgical characteristics of rock confirming to sampled results and metallurgical performance; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; ore grades and recoveries; assumptions and discount rates being appropriately applied to the technical studies; success of the Company's projects, including the McIlvenna Bay Project; prices for zinc, copper, gold and silver remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects; capital decommissioning and reclamation estimates; mineral reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the projected and actual effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the factors relevant to the business of the Corporation, including the effect on supply chains, labour market, currency and commodity prices and global and Canadian capital markets, fluctuations in zinc, copper, gold and silver prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structure formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in Canada, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; legal restrictions relating to mining; risks relating to expropriation; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; the availability of additional capital; title matters and the additional risks identified in our filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities regulations, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Foran Mining Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/26/c5216.html

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings: Costco stock sinks, Gap cuts full-year profit forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down quarterly earnings for Costco and Gap.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, today has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 51.1 million units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of US$2.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately US$125.2 million (the "Of

  • Amazon Stock Rallied Today -- Here's Why Now Might Be the Time to Buy

    As of 2:33 p.m. ET, Amazon's stock price was up nearly 5%. Like many retailers, Amazon's profits have been dented by coronavirus-related supply chain disruptions and geopolitical-driven energy price increases. At the same time, Amazon is dealing with an excess of fulfillment capacity.

  • Costco set to report Q3 earnings on Thursday afternoon

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Costco shares ahead of the retailer's earnings report coming out tomorrow.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Broadcom, VMware stocks up on blockbuster deal

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick breaks down the stock rise for Broadcom and VMware after an acquisition deal was announced.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • Why GameStop Is Racking Up Another Day of Huge Gains

    With GameStop's share gains yesterday and so far today, it could certainly generate a squeeze as short-sellers rush to cover their positions. It's why it's not wise to short a stock like the video game retailer or fellow meme stock AMC Entertainment since, as economist John Maynard Keynes once noted, the market can be irrational longer than you can remain solvent. The stock has rallied sharply higher, giving hope to belief the MOASS finally arrived, only to quickly give up all the gains and more.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • Ethereum could ‘take over everything’, and there won’t be a multi-chain future, says EY’s blockchain leader

    A weekly look at the most important moves and news in crypto and what's on the horizon in digital assets.

  • Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks hedge funds are dumping amid the tech selloff in 2022. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the latest market situation around tech stocks, go directly to Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 5 Stocks in 2022. Investors are offloading growth stocks that don’t […]

  • Why DXC Technology Is Up More Than 12% Today

    Investors are looking past a lackluster quarter to focus on the company's bigger-picture overhaul.

  • Costco sales top estimates by $1 billion, but misses on same-store sales

    Costco Wholesale Corp. brought in $1 billion more in revenue than expected in its latest quarter, keeping the retailer on track for its first $200 billion year.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • Why Nutanix Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of cloud computing company Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) fell sharply this morning after that the company reported a third-quarter loss that was far worse than expected and issued revenue guidance that was below Wall Street's average estimate. Nutanix's third-quarter sales increased 17% from the year-ago quarter to $403.7 million and beat analysts' consensus estimate of $397.9 million. Nutanix's diluted loss per share of $0.50 in the quarter was an improvement from a loss of $0.60 in the year-ago quarter, but it was far worse than the loss of $0.22 that Wall Street was expecting.

  • Dell stock moves higher after posting record quarter

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith reports on Dell's earnings results and how the stock reacted after hours.

  • Why Cruise Stocks Sailed Higher on Thursday

    Few stocks are doing so well, however, as cruise line stocks. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) stock are surging ahead 6.6%, while Carnival (NYSE: CCL) is tacking on 7.5%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) leads the sector higher with a 9.2% gain. Carnival collects some cool cash -- but wait, is that an iceberg on the horizon?

  • Alibaba earnings boosted by China COVID lockdown spending

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Alibaba.

  • Why AMC Is Rising Today With GameStop

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are rising 5% higher as of 11:05 a.m. ET on Thursday on no company-specific news, but rather in sympathy with fellow meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME), which has been putting on a clinic of double-digit gains over several days. GameStop has been the most talked-about stock on the WallStreetBets subreddit, so that AMC is riding its coattails is not a surprise. What keeps meme stock traders animated is the hope that a massive short squeeze will send shares soaring.

  • Which beaten-down blue chip should I buy for a quick bounce? Tigress Financial says Ford shares could soar 70% in the next year — here’s why

    Ford has been walloped. But this Wall Street firm says it has the gas to come back strong.