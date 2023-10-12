Foran Mining Corporation (TSE:FOM): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Foran Mining Corporation (TSE:FOM) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. With the latest financial year loss of CA$9.8m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$12m, the CA$1.0b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Foran Mining's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Foran Mining, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CA$24m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 69% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Foran Mining's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 13% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

