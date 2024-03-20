Foran Mining Corporation (TSE:FOM) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Foran Mining Corporation's (TSE:FOM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. With the latest financial year loss of CA$9.8m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$12m, the CA$1.4b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Foran Mining's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Foran Mining is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Canadian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CA$1.0m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Foran Mining given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

