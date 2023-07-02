Foran Mining Corporation's (TSE:FOM) market cap touched CA$1.0b last week, benefiting both individual investors who own 57% as well as institutions

Key Insights

Foran Mining's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

43% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have bought recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Foran Mining Corporation (TSE:FOM), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 57% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Following a 13% increase in the stock price last week, individual investors profited the most, but institutions who own 27% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Foran Mining.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Foran Mining?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Foran Mining already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Foran Mining, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Foran Mining. Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.5% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Daniel Myerson directly holds 2.0% of the total shares outstanding.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Foran Mining

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Foran Mining Corporation. In their own names, insiders own CA$98m worth of stock in the CA$1.0b company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 57% of Foran Mining. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 5.5% of Foran Mining. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

