Forbes plans a show and documentary about the bitcoin laundering scandal

Netflix was the first company to announce a project around the alleged Bitcoin money launderers, Heather "Razzlekhan" Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, but unsurprisingly, it won't be the last. Deadline reports that Forbes Entertainment and EOne will be teaming up to produce two projects around the scandal: a scripted series, as well as a documentary. Naturally, both projects will lean on Forbes' reporting, but what's more interesting is that Morgan was also a Forbes contributor for several years.

Morgan and Lichtenstein, or the "crypto couple" as many call them now, allegedly tried to launder $3.6 billion in bitcoin that was stolen from the 2016 Bitfinex hack. The cryptocurrency was worth around $63.7 million when it was originally stolen, but now it's valued at over $5 billion. That eye-watering figure mostly comes down to the skyrocketing value of bitcoin over the last several years. Notably, the bitcoin scandal is also the largest financial seizure ever by the Justice Department, beating out the $1 billion recovered from the dark web marketplace Silk Road in 2020.