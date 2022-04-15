U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.20
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.10
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3065
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4950
    +0.6050 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,065.77
    -609.93 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.96
    -30.47 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Forbes Honors Atlantic Union Bank on 2022 “World’s Best Bank” List

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Atlantic Union Bank
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AUB
    Watchlist
  • AUBAP

RICHMOND, Va., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bank has been named to Forbes’ 2022 “World’s Best Banks” list.

In partnership with Forbes, market research firm Statista surveyed more than 45,000 customers across 27 countries for their opinions on current and past banking relationships. Respondents were asked to rate banks in which they had opened a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as trust, terms and conditions, digital services, customer services and financial advice.

“It is especially humbling to be honored as one of the world’s best banks,” said John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank. “This recognition is a direct reflection of our Teammates who have continued to put our customers at the center of everything we do. We are committed to enhancing our products and services to make banking easier. We are proud of all we have accomplished and look forward to continuing to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Atlantic Union Bank previously was named a World’s Best Bank by Forbes in 2020 and 2019 and also currently ranks in the top 50 on Forbes’ “America’s Best Banks” list.

About Atlantic Union Bank
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB). Atlantic Union Bank has 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provides investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact: Beth Shivak, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications Beth.Shivak@AtlanticUnionBank.com


Recommended Stories

  • How Much Will Consumers Pay for Streaming Video?

    Americans are subscribing to more streaming services than ever, as the number of options has expanded significantly since 2019. The median streaming household has three subscriptions and pays between $20 and $29.99 per month for them, according to a recent report from Nielsen. Despite market expectations that subscriber churn will rise, there's reason to believe consumers will subscribe to more services overall and increase their budget for streaming.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

    "Tech stocks" is not as accurate a descriptor for a company as it used to be because it can be hard to find a company these days that doesn't employ technology in some way to carry out its business. Airplanes, for example, are roughly 50-ton to 100-ton flying hunks of technology, while financial services companies almost exclusively rely on tech to process transactions and manage money. To help you, here are three tech stock candidates to consider for your portfolio.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On Good Friday?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Analyst on Musk's Twitter offer: ‘No board in America is going to take that number’

    Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in a filing made public Thursday, calling it his ‘best and final offer.’

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk's Bid for Twitter Is a Machiavellian Play

    Earlier this week, I wrote about Musk's penchant for humor. Did you notice the reappearance of the number 420 in his $54.20 bid for Twitter? This is a reference to marijuana, and is apropos his "funding secured" tweet, in which he mulled taking Tesla private at $420.

  • A retired nurse lost $43,000 to bitcoin — watch out for red flags online

    A New York retired nurse lost $43,000 of her life savings to bitcoin scammers, after transferring the money to them through a malicious computer pop-up – an unfortunate reminder to be vigilant when it comes to your money. Retirement Tip of the Week: Be careful of what sites you trust, and if a pop-up or email looks fraudulent or concerning, have it checked – don’t immediately hand over your savings. The woman, who was using her work computer, said she was told to send the money through wire transfer and “bitcoin ATM,” which converts dollars to cryptocurrency, The New York Post reported.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • JPMorgan CEO warns of ‘powerful forces’ threatening U.S. economy into a recession

    Jamie Dimon was once convinced this year would see a booming economy, but not even he can stand in the way of the forces destabilizing the global economy.

  • Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 10 Finance Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 finance stocks that billionaire David Harding is buying. If you want to see his top 5 finance picks, click Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 5 Finance Stocks. David Harding is the billionaire portfolio manager of Winton Capital Management, a London-based hedge fund he founded in 1997. Winton Capital […]

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Charles Schwab, Bank of America, other big banks set to report quarterly results

    More big banks are set to report earnings on Monday, April 18.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Keeps Sliding, 5 Stocks Near Buy Points, Tesla Earnings Loom

    The market rally is weak and divided. Here are five strong stocks and a game plan. Tesla headlines a big week of earnings.

  • Doug Kass: How Did Bank Stock Investors Get So Clueless?

    The share price of the largest and most popular money center bank extant, JPMorgan Chase , has fallen from $170 to $127. Among the better-performing large money banks, even Bank of America ($50 to $39) and Wells Fargo ($60 to $48) have performed poorly. I attribute the mistaken and almost universal optimism towards bank stocks as a singular reflection of the superficiality of investors today (the near universal mantra that "rates rise and so will bank stocks") and the mindless and wrong-footed logic and poor (company-specific and industry) analysis.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • 3 Worst-Performing Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Just because the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is chock-full of blue-chip stocks doesn't mean it's immune to sell-offs. It also looks like it's trying to test last month's low again, and for a handful of Dow names, the past three months have been even worse. A combination of inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine is taking a toll on the economy and the market, causing some companies to postpone planned public offerings and other dealmaking.