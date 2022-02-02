U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,589.38
    +42.84 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,629.33
    +224.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.55
    +71.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.52
    -21.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.68
    -0.58 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3600
    -0.3220 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,951.68
    -1,858.37 (-4.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.92
    -38.55 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.10 (+1.68%)
     

Forbes Names Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Among America's Best Insurance Companies 2022

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) has been named to Forbes' first-ever list of America's Best Insurance Companies, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc.

Forbes Names Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Among America&#x002019;s Best Insurance Companies 2022

America's Best Insurance Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a sample of more than 16,000 U.S. citizens with at least one insurance policy. The survey considered customers' overall recommendation, their general satisfaction, and five sub-dimensions: financial advice, customer service, price/performance ratio, transparency, and damage/benefit ratio. A loyalty score was calculated based on a series of questions about the customers likeliness to keep their insurance policy under different circumstances, and the total length of time consumers have held policies with the same insurer.

"We're honored to be named one of America's best insurance companies and especially proud that we received our highest scores for overall satisfaction, benefit service and transparency," said Steve Hamman, president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. "It's the hard work and integrity of our employees that makes the difference and helps us stand alongside our members and the communities we serve."

With more than 8 million members, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is the largest health insurer in Illinois. It is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

Insurers received Forbes' distinction across seven categories: Auto, Homeowners, Renters, Pet, Term Life, Permanent Life, and Dental. BCBSIL was honored in the dental category.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) is committed to expanding access to quality, cost-effective health care to as many people as possible in Illinois. BCBSIL is dedicated to innovation and exploring, nurturing, and activating future possibilities to make the health care system work better for our members and our communities. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn more at www.bcbsil.com, www.facebook.com/bluecrossblueshieldofillinois and www.twitter.com/bcbsil.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield ...)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-names-blue-cross-and-blue-shield-of-illinois-among-americas-best-insurance-companies-2022-301474399.html

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

