Forbes Names FTI Consulting to 2022 America's Best Management Consulting Firms List

FTI Consulting, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
FTI Consulting, Inc.
FTI Consulting, Inc.

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the Company has been named to Forbes magazine’s list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the seventh consecutive year, recognized in 13 sectors and functional areas.

Commenting on the recognition, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “Being recognized by Forbes for the seventh year in a row is a testament to the client relationships we have forged, the results we have helped them deliver, and the talent and ambition of our people.”

FTI Consulting was recognized in the following sectors and functional areas:

  • Automotive

  • Construction & Infrastructure

  • Finance & Risk Management

  • Financial Institutions

  • IT, Technology & Telecommunications

  • IT-Strategy

  • Legal & Litigation

  • Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Operations

  • Organization

  • Public Sector, Non-Profit & Education

  • Strategy

  • Supply Chain Management

To compile its annual list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms, Forbes worked with analytics company Statista to survey 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies, as well as roughly 1,300 senior executives who worked with such firms over the last four years. Respondents were asked to recommend firms across predetermined sectors and functional areas.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com


