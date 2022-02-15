Forbes Names LATOKEN One of the Top 30 Companies for Remote Jobs in 2022

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 /A leading financial services company in the cryptocurrency exchange sector, LATOKEN primarily concentrates on the liquidity of new tokens. In addition to embracing technological innovation in the cryptocurrency sphere, it takes a similar forward-looking approach to its business operations, human resources, and hiring practices.

LATOKEN - A Leader in the Trend toward Remote Working

Forbes Magazine recently recognized LATOKEN 's commitment to furthering the remote workspace by including the company in its article "Work from Home or Anywhere: Top 30 Companies for Remote Jobs In 2022."

To author this article, senior Forbes contributor Laura Begley Bloom drew upon research from FlexJobs, an organization at the vanguard when it comes to helping job-seekers source and acquire work-from-home positions and other forms of remote, hybrid, and flexible employment.

The Exponential Growth of the Remote Work Environment

Remote working became a global necessity in 2020 as COVID-19 made quarantining and social distancing became an absolute must for businesses everywhere. However, the rising popularity of remote working had already begun to trend well in advance of the raging pandemic.

Early in 2020, roughly 5 percent of American jobs were tailored for the remote environment. Securing one of these jobs was a career aspiration for countless workers. Today, of course, the remote workspace has grown by leaps and bounds. In fact, for many people, remote working has become the norm rather than the exception.

Furthermore, the ongoing expansion of the remote work environment is expected to continue unabated for the foreseeable future. In the words of FlexJobs career services manager Brie Weiler Reynolds, "as we look ahead, the expected growth rate of full-time remote work over the next five years has more than doubled from 30% to 65%, which could give job seekers plenty of opportunities to work remotely."

LATOKEN Ranks 26th on Forbes List of the "Top 30 Companies for Remote Jobs"

From family commitments to safety concerns, people are gravitating toward remote working for a wide variety of reasons. If remote employment is a priority for you, you will want to know which companies share your feelings about this extremely convenient and cost-effective working model.

Forbes' list of the "Top 30 Companies for Remote Jobs" highlights businesses that boast the most "work from anywhere in the world" job listings on the market today. In addition to posting substantial remote jobs on FlexJobs throughout 2021, these companies must offer employment with absolutely no location restrictions and zero required physical office time.

Occupying the 26th position on the Forbes list, LATOKEN is an established leader in all of the remote working aspects detailed above. It joins other organizations on the cutting-edge of remote working, including the digital marketing agency Coalition Technologies, the academic support provider Achieve Test Prep, and the multilingual media nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is the company behind the financial instrument LA token, which trades on the proprietary LATOKEN digital platform . Offering instant exchange, advanced trading features, and low withdrawal fees, this platform currently has more than 450 crypto pairs and 2 million registered traders.

