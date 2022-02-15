U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,468.58
    +66.91 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,972.46
    +406.29 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,118.39
    +327.47 (+2.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.30
    +51.52 (+2.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -3.58 (-3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.00
    -13.40 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.46 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0059 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6200
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,025.93
    +1,937.34 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.95
    +18.37 (+1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Forbes Names LATOKEN One of the Top 30 Companies for Remote Jobs in 2022

·3 min read

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 /A leading financial services company in the cryptocurrency exchange sector, LATOKEN primarily concentrates on the liquidity of new tokens. In addition to embracing technological innovation in the cryptocurrency sphere, it takes a similar forward-looking approach to its business operations, human resources, and hiring practices.

LATOKEN - A Leader in the Trend toward Remote Working

Forbes Magazine recently recognized LATOKEN's commitment to furthering the remote workspace by including the company in its article "Work from Home or Anywhere: Top 30 Companies for Remote Jobs In 2022."

To author this article, senior Forbes contributor Laura Begley Bloom drew upon research from FlexJobs, an organization at the vanguard when it comes to helping job-seekers source and acquire work-from-home positions and other forms of remote, hybrid, and flexible employment.

The Exponential Growth of the Remote Work Environment

Remote working became a global necessity in 2020 as COVID-19 made quarantining and social distancing became an absolute must for businesses everywhere. However, the rising popularity of remote working had already begun to trend well in advance of the raging pandemic.

Early in 2020, roughly 5 percent of American jobs were tailored for the remote environment. Securing one of these jobs was a career aspiration for countless workers. Today, of course, the remote workspace has grown by leaps and bounds. In fact, for many people, remote working has become the norm rather than the exception.

Furthermore, the ongoing expansion of the remote work environment is expected to continue unabated for the foreseeable future. In the words of FlexJobs career services manager Brie Weiler Reynolds, "as we look ahead, the expected growth rate of full-time remote work over the next five years has more than doubled from 30% to 65%, which could give job seekers plenty of opportunities to work remotely."

LATOKEN Ranks 26th on Forbes List of the "Top 30 Companies for Remote Jobs"

From family commitments to safety concerns, people are gravitating toward remote working for a wide variety of reasons. If remote employment is a priority for you, you will want to know which companies share your feelings about this extremely convenient and cost-effective working model.

Forbes' list of the "Top 30 Companies for Remote Jobs" highlights businesses that boast the most "work from anywhere in the world" job listings on the market today. In addition to posting substantial remote jobs on FlexJobs throughout 2021, these companies must offer employment with absolutely no location restrictions and zero required physical office time.

Occupying the 26th position on the Forbes list, LATOKEN is an established leader in all of the remote working aspects detailed above. It joins other organizations on the cutting-edge of remote working, including the digital marketing agency Coalition Technologies, the academic support provider Achieve Test Prep, and the multilingual media nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is the company behind the financial instrument LA token, which trades on the proprietary LATOKEN digital platform. Offering instant exchange, advanced trading features, and low withdrawal fees, this platform currently has more than 450 crypto pairs and 2 million registered traders.

CONTACT:

Viktor Kurylo, PR Director.
E-mail: ir@latoken.com

SOURCE: LATOKEN



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688916/Forbes-Names-LATOKEN-One-of-the-Top-30-Companies-for-Remote-Jobs-in-2022

Recommended Stories

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards." Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Cantor Trader Knew Rules on Pay But Ignored Them, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former top Cantor Fitzgerald LP equities trader Adam Mattessich knew the firm had to keep detailed records on compensation but went ahead anyway with a secret plan to share other traders’ commissions for over a decade, an SEC lawyer told a jury.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackWest Watches for Troop Move; Biden Plans Remarks: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. Wha

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • Sandy Hook families settle with gun maker Remington for $73 million

    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012.

  • Alphabet’s Wing Elevates Drone Technology Chief to Head of Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing unit elevated its leading technology official to head the company as it seeks to rapidly expand its drone delivery operations, including in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackWest Watches for Troop Move; Biden Plans Remarks: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Prince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virginia Giuffre S

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

    Auto giant Ford could restart production of cars in India less than six months after saying it would cease all vehicle manufacturing there.

  • J.P. Morgan Ordered to Pay $1.4 Million to Fired Advisor in Defamation Case

    An arbitration panel also ordered that the reason listed on regulatory records for the advisor's termination be amended because of the “defamatory nature of the information.”

  • Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover

    (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired nearly $1 billion of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc before Microsoft Corp agreed to buy the video game maker for $68.7 billion, according to a Monday regulatory filing.