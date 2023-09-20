Forbes ranked the best employers in Texas and an Austin favorite made the top 5

When it comes to the best employers in Texas, H-E-B is second to … one.

The beloved regional grocery chain ranked second in Forbes Magazine’s recently released list of America’s Best Employers by State. NASA edged out H-E-B to take the top spot.

H-E-B was founded in 1905 and employs about 145,000 people, according to Forbes. Headquartered in San Antonio, the grocer was also named fifth best large employer in the country and 11th best employer for women nationally in 2023 by Forbes.

In 2022, H-E-B made just under $39 billion in revenue, according to Forbes.

Texas-based companies dot top 50 list

Several notable employers — some based in Texas, some not — compose the list, including tech powerhouses Google, Apple and Microsoft, as well as Texas Children’s Hospital and the city of San Antonio.

As for employers based in and around Austin, Round Rock Independent School District ranked 37th, and Dell ranked 40th.

Keller Williams Realty ranked 42nd, slightly ahead of the University of Texas, which ranked 47th.

Best employers list informed by employees nationwide

To build its list, Forbes surveyed 70,000 full- or part-time employees in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in partnership with data collection company Statista.

Respondents were asked if they would recommend their employers to friends and family and evaluated their employers on factors like working conditions, diversity, compensation packages, potential for development and company image, according to Forbes.

