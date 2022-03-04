U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,305.04
    -58.45 (-1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,402.89
    -391.77 (-1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,248.78
    -289.16 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.03
    -38.38 (-1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.22
    +7.55 (+7.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.70
    +35.80 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    +0.63 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    -0.0151 (-1.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3220
    -0.0127 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7770
    -0.6840 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,907.17
    -2,311.37 (-5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.54
    -34.15 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Forbes recognizes American National as one of ‘America’s Best Insurance Companies’

American National Group Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
American National Group Inc.
Forbes 2022 America's Best Insurance Companies

Forbes 2022 America's Best Insurance Companies

GALVESTON, Texas, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Insurance Company has been listed by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Insurance Companies” for 2022. The Galveston-based insurer was one of only 90 insurance companies across the nation to be recognized by the publication on its list of top insurers.

To determine which companies were best serving consumers, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey more than 16,000 customers and get their feedback on these companies' performance.

This is not the first time American National has been honored by Forbes. In both 2009 and 2017, American National earned a spot on Forbes’ “Most Trustworthy Financial Companies” list. These prestigious honors are a testament to the company’s solid business practices and dedication to doing what’s right.

Serving clients is a top company value, and we are proud to be recognized by Forbes for staying true to our principles of integrity, service, and value. For more than 100 years, American National has been dedicated to putting its clients first.

Founded in 1905 on the principles of strong management and prudent investment, our company has earned the faith of its policyholders and shareholders in the face of world wars, recessions, the Great Depression, and technological advancements.

Once a fledging business with merely 10 employees and 500 square feet of office space in Galveston, Texas, American National has expanded in both size and strength. With a wide-reaching network of local agents in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, American National serves more than five million policyholders and has over $136 billion of life insurance in force.

About American National
American National Group, Inc. is the corporate parent of the American National companies, which include American National Insurance Company and its insurance affiliates. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, is licensed in all states except New York. American National offers a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and certain commercial exposures. The American National companies operate in all 50 states.

For corporate and investor relations information, please visit the website of American National at www.AmericanNational.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a051548d-c403-47bc-9fce-494bb73a82ed

CONTACT: CONTACT: InvestorRelations@americannational.com


