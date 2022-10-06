U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Forbes Recognizes Mercury Insurance as One of the 'Best Insurance Companies in America' for 2023

·2 min read

Mercury is one of only 78 insurance companies out of more than 3,300 across the United States to earn the highly coveted designation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) has been recognized as one of America's Best Insurance Companies of 2023 for Homeowners and Renters Insurance by Forbes.

Forbes partnered with market research group Statista to survey customers of more than 3,300 U.S. insurance companies to create the rankings. The survey considered customers' likelihood of recommending a company, their general satisfaction with their current insurer, and five additional sub-dimensions, such as financial advice, customer service, price/performance ratio, transparency, and damage/benefit ratio.

A loyalty score was calculated based on a series of questions about the likelihood that customers would keep their insurance policy under different circumstances, and the total length of time that consumers have held policies with the same insurer.

"Consumers have once again chosen Mercury as one of the best in our industry," said Gabriel Tirador, Mercury Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're honored to have earned the trust of our policyholders with this prestigious designation from Forbes. Whether it is renters, homeowners, auto, or business insurance, we've never wavered from our commitment to provide outstanding coverage at an affordable rate while also delivering exceptional customer service."

Inclusion was determined based upon the interviews of more than 15,000 U.S. consumers with at least one insurance policy. Out of 145 awards assigned, only 78 unique insurance companies won across five categories: auto, homeowners, renters, term life, and permanent life.

Mercury has been dedicated to protecting its customers, their families and their property by providing the best service and protection at the lowest possible rate for the past 60 years.  Mercury Insurance is one of the leading insurance providers in 11 states and makes a continual effort to provide policyholders with the highest level of service.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Illinois, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultracompetitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study℠ and four consecutive "Best Auto Insurance Company" awards from Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Mercury General Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Mercury General Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-recognizes-mercury-insurance-as-one-of-the-best-insurance-companies-in-america-for-2023-301642893.html

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

