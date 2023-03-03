U.S. markets closed

Forbes Travel Guide Partners With Mint Werx and Vivid Labs to Advance Web3 Technology and Innovation in Luxury Hospitality

·4 min read

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint Werx, a premium Web3 creative and production studio and division of Fusion92, and Vivid Labs, a next-generation Web3 publishing platform, have partnered with Forbes Travel Guide to provide Web3 technology-enabled experiences for The Summit 2023 in Las Vegas.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent and global star rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships. Its annual event, which takes place from March 1-2 at Resorts World Las Vegas, is the premier, invitation-only gathering of hospitality icons, executives, innovators and suppliers. Mint Werx and Vivid Labs are collaborating to develop exclusive digital collectibles for each Star Award recipient attending The Summit. The digital collectibles are updatable and support multiple asset formats, providing a next-generation platform that empowers new ways to deliver premium content and brand engagement during and after the event.

"Luxury hospitality sets and continuously raises the bar on guest experience across the entire industry," said Stuart Greif, executive vice president, chief strategy, innovation and operating officer for Forbes Travel Guide. "Creative digital touchpoints are essential to engaging a new generation of luxury guests. We are proud to collaborate with Mint Werx and Vivid Labs at The Summit, showcasing an emerging frontier of guest engagement."

"This is an exciting opportunity to help Forbes Travel Guide enhance their event experience through the power of Web3 solutions," said Ryan Sands, SVP of Mint Werx. "The hospitality leaders at The Summit 2023 are well-known for their dedication to luxury and quality across the industry, and we look forward to helping open doors to innovative avenues that deliver premium technology-enabled customer experiences."

The activation by Mint Werx and Vivid Labs showcases the power of Web3 digital media to complement live events and offer immersive experiences for the hospitality industry. Integrating Web3 technology enables a new realm to engage communities and deliver higher value ownership to its most loyal members. Through Web3 technology, hospitality brands can re-imagine their rewards programs to drive new benefits for members and unlock new luxury omnichannel experiences that extend across physical and digital mediums.

"Web3 technology will redefine what luxury brands can do with loyalty programs," said Halsey Minor, CEO of Vivid Labs. "NFTs are much more than JPEGs. When unique digital assets can also deliver high-impact marketing and branding content that is updatable over time, we believe this will create exclusive guest experiences that are even more engaging and personalized."

Vivid Labs' advanced Web3 solutions simplify the complexities of blockchain with a comprehensive and easy-to-use platform. Through its expansive blockchain-enabled, decentralized media infrastructure, the solution empowers new ways for creators to deliver premium content beyond traditional static media and unlocks a new avenue for brand engagement and value for its audiences.

Together, combined with the robust capabilities of Mint Werx to design and activate Web3 experiences, Vivid Labs offers a scalable, accessible platform that is helping evolve the industry through premium multimedia content that unleashes next-level, best-in-class consumer experiences.

About Mint Werx

Mint Werx is a premium Web3 creative and production studio that develops strategies and turnkey solutions for brands and creators. Harnessing the power of sustainable blockchain technologies, Mint Werx delivers cutting-edge, scalable and one-of-a-kind dynamic NFTs and Web3 platforms, producing, minting and activating authentic digital expressions that last a lifetime. Through these solutions, Mint Werx simplifies and brings together a complex array of technologies to empower ownership and build prosperous connections between collectors, consumers, communities and culture. Mint Werx is a division of Fusion92 (Fusion92.com), a leading Chicago-based independent marketing transformation partner founded in 1999. Learn more at MintWerx.com.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the global authority on genuine five-star service, provides world-class professional services to the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential, health care and private clubs through bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and custom service standards. The company, which started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, created the first five-star rating system in the United States. Today, in addition to providing professional services, FTG is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. FTG's prestigious annual Star Awards can only be earned through the company's objective, in-person inspection process. For more information on FTG services, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Vivid Labs

Vivid Labs is redefining how the world utilizes and interacts with media through its revolutionary NFT technology. Vivid Labs operates VIVID, the next-generation NFT publishing platform that enables creators, brands, retailers, developers and content platforms to deploy multi-asset, updatable NFTs as rich multimedia experiences via turnkey Shopify storefronts, apps and custom deployments. Vivid Labs believes in the power of NFTs to inspire transformative media experiences, create significant new value from digital assets, catalyze novel engagement between creators and fans and establish channels for persistent communication between brands and customers. For more information, visit VividLabs.com.

Media Contact:
Brian Werger
b.werger@fusion92.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forbes-travel-guide-partners-with-mint-werx-and-vivid-labs-to-advance-web3-technology-and-innovation-in-luxury-hospitality-301761739.html

SOURCE Mint Werx

