Forbion Appoints Nanna Lüneborg as a General Partner

- Brings extensive international investment and board experience in life sciences companies of all sizes including company creations, private venture deals and IPOs -



Naarden, The Netherlands, 1 September 2021 – Forbion, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm, today announces the appointment of Nanna Lüneborg, PhD as a General Partner to work on the €360m Forbion Growth Opportunities Fund.

Prior to joining Forbion, Nanna was a Partner at Novo Ventures and a key member of the European deal team focussing on late-stage biopharma investments across Europe. During her 10 years at Novo, Nanna was involved in numerous successful European growth stage investments including high-profile cross-over deals and IPOs. Notable investments led by Nanna include NBE Therapeutics GmbH, which was later acquired by Boehringer Ingelheim, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA – Euronext Paris: IVA), ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), Numab Therapeutics AG, Nodthera Limited and ReViral Ltd.

Nanna began her career in venture capital at Apposite Capital and worked as a Senior Business Analyst at Cancer Research UK. Nanna holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge, a PhD in Neuroscience from University College London, and a BA in Physiology and Psychology from the University of Oxford.

Sander Slootweg, Managing Partner at Forbion, commented, “Nanna is a highly respected and accomplished life sciences venture capitalist with a strong track record for building life science companies at all stages of development, leading deals with academic institutions and small start-ups, growth stage companies and larger public companies. We are delighted to welcome Nanna on board.”

Dirk Kersten, General Partner at Forbion, added, “I am excited that Nanna decided to join the Forbion Growth team. In her role as a General Partner, Nanna will play a pivotal role in sourcing new investment opportunities in late-stage European biotech companies. Over the past 13 years, Nanna built a very strong reputation in Europe and brings a unique network of biotech entrepreneurs and specialist life science investors. With Nanna joining, the Forbion Growth team expanded to a group of 8 life science investment professionals; with an exclusive focus on serving the European market of life sciences growth capital.”

Nanna Lüneborg, newly appointed General Partner at Forbion said, “Forbion is one of Europe’s leading life science venture capital firms and its strength in the life science space is recognised globally. Forbion’s philosophy distinguishes it from its peers, through the broad expertise of the team which supports portfolio companies as they grow, to develop and commercialize their products. I look forward to working closely with the Forbion team to help implement its strategy: to enable the most innovative companies to bring new impactful treatments and therapies to market.”

Nanna will relocate from Denmark to The Netherlands and will be working from the company’s headquarters in Naarden.

About Forbion

Forbion is a dedicated life sciences venture capital firm with offices in The Netherlands, Germany and Singapore. Forbion invests in life sciences companies that are active in the (bio-) pharmaceutical space. Forbion manages well over EUR 1.7 billion across multiple fund strategies that cover all stages of (bio-) pharmaceutical drug development. Forbion’s current team consists of 20 life sciences investment professionals that have built an impressive performance track record since the late nineties with successful investments in over 70 companies. The firm is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Besides financial objectives, Forbion selects investments that will positively affect the health and well-being of patients. Its investors include the EIF, through its European Recovery Programme (ERP), LfA, Dutch Venture Initiative (DVI), AMUF and EFSI facilities and KfW Capital through the Programme, “ERP – Venture Capital Fonds investments”. Forbion operates a joint venture with BGV, the manager of seed and early-stage funds, especially focused on Benelux and Germany.

