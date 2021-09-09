U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,493.28
    -20.79 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.38
    -151.69 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,248.25
    -38.38 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.13
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.92
    -1.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.30
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7200
    -0.5400 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,338.48
    +74.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.73
    +2.06 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

FORCE CEO, Steven Saltzstein, Headlines Panel On Family Offices at SALT NY

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORCE Family Office is pleased to announce its CEO, Steven Saltzstein, will lead a panel discussion at the Skybridge Alternative (SALT) Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 AM. The panel, Family Office Impact: Investment to Catalyze Positive Change, will highlight the immense impact of family offices and the ever-changing investment strategies they employ to improve the world around them.

Mr. Saltzstein demonstrated success in the financial services industry during his career. In more than 25 years working with family offices, he has sourced, structured, negotiated and closed several billion dollars in transactions. Mr. Saltzstein has worked in healthcare, technology, impact, alternative energy, oil and gas, cannabis, mining, and other industries targeted by top investors. He is an industry leader in Corporate Development, Capital Raising, Investor Awareness, Mergers & Acquisitions, Start-ups, Marketing, and Corporate Finance. As CEO of FORCE Family Office, he has built an organization that serves the largest network of investment seeking family offices in the U.S.

Joining Mr. Saltzstein on the panel will be:

NOEL PACARRO BROWN | Investing with Impact Director & Financial Advisor, Conscious Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley

MATT SALLOWAY | Chief Executive Officer, GSI Ventures

ROSEMARY SAGAR, CFA | Chief Investment Officer, Kingdon Foundation

THOMAS J. A. HAUG | Managing Member, Aspen Tree Advisory

SALT is a global thought leadership and networking forum encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics. Founded in 2009 by SkyBridge, a global alternative investments firm, SALT brings together 2,000 of the world's foremost investors and thinkers for three days of high-level collaboration and networking. SALT's biannual events and technology solutions connect leading asset managers and entrepreneurs with top asset owners, investment advisors and policy experts.

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community. More information can be found at forcefamilyoffice.com

Press Contact:

Harvey Briggs
608.361.8092

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/force-ceo-steven-saltzstein-headlines-panel-on-family-offices-at-salt-ny-301373003.html

SOURCE FORCE Family Office

Recommended Stories

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Taking Off Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is absolutely crushing the market today, up 39.7% as of 1:05 p.m. EDT. Gevo just found an investor in an oil and gas giant, and the market can't seem to control its excitement. Gevo is an early-stage renewable energy company that aims to produce low-carbon gasoline and jet fuel from feedstocks like corn.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • 10 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that benefit from global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks That Benefit from Global Chip Shortage. The global chip industry has become an integral part of the smart landscape around the world, playing a […]

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    Among the several factors to consider are personal financial considerations, like funding a down payment for a home or paying tuition for a child entering college. Other factors can include company-specific considerations, like an expensive valuation due to a rising stock price or deteriorating operating performance. AMC Entertainment Group's (NYSE: AMC) stock has rocketed higher while its operating performance remains troubling.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • The Fed Is Deep in Uncharted Waters. Danger Ahead.

    Fed policy hasn't been working as planned. Further trouble is imminent without swift adjustments.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Why The Lovesac Company Stock Surged Today

    Shares of furniture company The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) surged on Thursday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2022 that exceeded expectations by a wide margin. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts -- at best -- expected Lovesac to report revenue of $91.7 million resulting in a net loss of $0.03 per share for Q2. In reality, Lovesac generated revenue of $102.4 million and reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    These three fundamentally strong tech stocks are well-positioned for robust growth.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.