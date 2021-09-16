U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

Force Therapeutics Exceeds 110 Clinical Research Studies Published with Leading Medical Journals and Associations

·3 min read

Milestone reached with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (New Hampshire's top ranked hospital) with its recent acceptance to Eastern Orthopaedic Association 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Therapeutics, the leading patient engagement platform and research network, exceeded 110 clinical research publications today. This milestone was made possible through more than a decade of delivering digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care to patients at leading health systems like Dartmouth-Hitchcock, and the collection of over four million clinically validated patient data points through the Force Therapeutics patient engagement platform.

By facilitating high-quality data collection, clinical outcomes data, and evidence-based clinical trials, Force Therapeutics helps its client partners meet their goals for improved patient outcomes and systemic care redesign, and has aided in the discovery of key insights and evidence-based practices at top orthopedic institutions.

"Force Therapeutics prides itself on the consistent quality and accuracy of our Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) and their significance in research to drive down costs, improve patient outcomes, and revolutionize care design," said Bronwyn Spira, CEO and founder of Force Therapeutics. "We're honored that our client partners have initiated these studies in some of the most prestigious medical journals in the world, helping us fulfill our mission as the leader in provider-driven digital care."

As a testament to the important work these collaborations make possible, Force Therapeutics and its client partners received a record eight acceptances to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2021 Annual Meeting in San Diego this month. Laying the groundwork for research solutions in digital orthopedics, Force Therapeutics continues to innovate on and provide cutting-edge technology and remote data-collection methods to support client partners in future research.

"One of the most exciting things about Force beyond providing patient care is how we've been able to leverage it for research," said David Jevsevar, MD, MBA, surgeon and department chair at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. "We've improved our PROM collection for our established [clinical research] database, we've been able to collaborate with other institutions utilizing Force, and most recently I've been able to leverage Force to aid in data collection for a retrospective analysis of total hip and knee arthroplasty (THA and TKA). This has freed up time for our research team to focus more on patient duties and not necessarily on getting forms filled out."

About Force Therapeutics
Founded in 2010, Force Therapeutics is the leading patient engagement platform and research network designed to help clinicians intelligently extend their reach. Our platform leverages video and digital connections to directly engage patients at every step of the care journey – from the point of surgery scheduling to post-op recovery and beyond. Backed by millions of clinically validated patient data points and insights from more than 70 leading healthcare centers across the country, Force Therapeutics is proven to drive more effective recovery, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes.

