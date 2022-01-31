U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,483.98
    +52.13 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,917.89
    +192.42 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,092.48
    +321.90 (+2.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.01
    +45.51 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.99
    +1.17 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1232
    +0.0080 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7870
    +0.0050 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3447
    +0.0046 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0650
    -0.1250 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,440.04
    +479.17 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.50
    +42.32 (+5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Force Therapeutics Reduces 90-Day Readmissions for Total Joint Arthroplasty Patients

·3 min read

Digital care management platform helps Community Hospital of The Monterey Peninsula achieve 26.3% decrease in readmissions

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Force Therapeutics announced today that its episode-based digital care management platform helped Community Hospital of The Monterey Peninsula, an acute care hospital in California, significantly reduce readmissions following total joint arthroplasty (TJA) procedures. These surgeries include total knee arthroplasty (TKA), total hip arthroplasty (THA), total hip arthroplasty anterior (THAA), and total hip arthroplasty using a posterior lateral approach (THA PLA).

Force Therapeutics helps clinicians extend their reach with a provider-prescribed digital care management platform that delivers customized education and virtual physical therapy throughout an episode of care, helping clients reduce readmissions, decrease costs, and improve the patient experience. More than 70 leading healthcare centers rely on the Force Research Network to improve quality and realize better patient outcomes. (PRNewsfoto/Luna)

A one-year retrospective analysis showed that readmission rates for all TJA surgeries, independent of surgeon variability, dropped more than 26% compared to the prior year, even as the hospital saw a 97% increase in case volume due in part to Force's reputation management tools.

The study examined readmission rates before and after implementation of the Force care management platform, which serves as a digital tether between patients and their care teams throughout an episode of care. The platform educates patients on how to identify infection and other recovery complications, and enables an individualized postoperative care plan, including virtual physical therapy to expedite the recovery process.

The correlation between readmission rates and platform engagement was also analyzed by procedure and by surgeon. Highly engaged patients—those who logged into the platform more than 24 times during their 90-day episodes of care—were far less likely to be readmitted than less engaged patients, especially for THA procedures. Readmissions were reduced by 14% for highly engaged THA patients, 15% for highly engaged THAA patients, and 9% for highly engaged THA PLA patients.

"Given the number of factors that contribute to a patient's readmission after surgery, it can be difficult to prevent non-emergent readmissions," said Dr. Steven Cabrales, vice president and chief medical officer at Community Hospital of The Monterey Peninsula. "We're thrilled to have seen such a significant reduction in our TJA readmission rates in just one year. By providing solid preoperative education and timely communication between patients and their care teams, the Force platform has helped us improve not only the patient experience, but also our clinical outcomes."

The Force platform teaches patients how to properly care for their wounds to prevent infection and identify blood clots, and patients can send pictures and messages to their care teams within the app for an immediate response. Postoperative patients complete custom outcome forms to assess their levels of pain, comfort, and functional mobility, which help care teams identify at-risk patients who require further support or intervention. In addition to reducing readmissions, the Force platform also reduces unnecessary outpatient services, helping clients realize an average savings of $2,100 per patient throughout a musculoskeletal episode.

"With the pandemic in full force, it's more important than ever to keep vulnerable patients out of the hospital," said Bronwyn Spira, founder and CEO of Force Therapeutics. "We're proud to partner with Community Hospital of The Monterey Peninsula to help patients adhere to their evidence-based care plans, achieve their recovery goals, and stay in good health."

About Force Therapeutics
Force Therapeutics is the leading patient engagement platform and research network designed to help clinicians intelligently extend their reach. A provider-prescribed digital care management platform, Force delivers customized education and virtual physical therapy throughout an episode of care, helping clients reduce readmissions, decrease costs, and improve the patient experience. More than 70 leading healthcare centers—including Geisinger, Scripps Health, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center—use the Force platform to improve quality and realize better patient outcomes. The Force Research Network provides healthcare organizations with years of clinically validated data from orthopedics, bariatrics, cardiac care, obstetrics, and non-operative musculoskeletal care episodes to enable evidence-based care redesign.

Media Contact:
Jessica Smith
Amendola Communications for Force Therapeutics
910-508-9980
jsmith@acmarketingpr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/force-therapeutics-reduces-90-day-readmissions-for-total-joint-arthroplasty-patients-301471744.html

SOURCE Force Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today

    Shares of clinical-stage biotech Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) rose by as much as 18% in pre-market action Monday morning. The gains came in response to a positive top-line readout from a phase 3 clinical trial for resmetirom, its experimental fatty liver disease drug candidate. Madrigal said that the drug was safe and well-tolerated at both the 80 mg and 100 mg dose levels assessed in the trial.

  • FDA Approves Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine

    Moderna  announced on Monday that it had received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration of its Covid-19 vaccine, just over a year after the agency first authorized the vaccine for use in the U.S. on an emergency basis. The approval will likely have no practical impact on use of the vaccine, which has been administered more than 200 million times in the U.S., but it represents a major milestone for Moderna (ticker: MRNA). It is the first approval Moderna has received from the FDA, and the second approval for any messenger RNA-based pharmaceutical product, after Pfizer’s (PFE) Covid-19 vaccine, which the FDA approved in August.

  • Moderna Gets Full U.S. Approval; Joe Rogan Apology: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldTech Stocks Gain as Traders Brace for Volatility: Markets WrapPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsModerna Inc.’s vaccine for Covid-19 received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people 18 and older, an important mile

  • Laurence Fox reveals he has Covid days after claiming ‘no vaccine needed, I have an immune system’

    ‘Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last,’ he wrote

  • UPDATE 3-U.S. grants full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine in adults

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for people age 18 and older, making it the second fully approved vaccine for the virus. The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since December 2020, and will now be sold under the brand name Spikevax. Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shot using similar technology received full approval in the United States last year for people aged 16 and older after also first gaining emergency authorization.

  • Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval

    Moderna Inc. has finally won full U.S. approval for its Covid-19 vaccine, 13 months and 13 days after the FDA first authorized it for emergency use.

  • Most People Get Alzheimer's This Way, Experts Say

    Alzheimer's disease can seem scary and mysterious. A progressive disease that eventually robs a person of the ability to communicate and function, it's not entirely understood, although scientists are learning more all the time. In recent years, they've discovered that most people who get Alzheimer's have certain risk factors, and there are things you can do to significantly reduce your risk. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs

  • SNAP Benefits 2022: Lone Star Card February Schedule

    SNAP benefits in Texas are distributed through what is called a Lone Star Card. This card is similar to the EBT cards that other states use and can be redeemed the same way you would use a credit card...

  • Dr. Fauci Says "It's Going to Painful" for These States

    Coronavirus cases are finally going down or peaking in many states, as Omicron retreats—but not everywhere. Some regions are still seeing cases go up, and hospitalizations, too. Where? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Chuck Todd on MTP Daily about that and also warned about a new variant, and said how you can stay safe. Read on for all 6 pieces of advice—and to ensure your healt

  • I Hid My Disability At Work For 6 Years. When I Stopped, My Entire Life Changed.

    "Most people with invisible disabilities choose not to disclose these to their managers for fear of being seen as less capable and having their career progress stalled."

  • Explainer-Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

    The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus - the most common form of which is known as BA.1 - now accounts for nearly all of the coronavirus infections globally, although dramatic surges in COVID cases have already peaked in some countries. Scientists are now tracking a rise in cases caused by a close cousin known as BA.2, which is starting to outcompete BA.1 in parts of Europe and Asia. Globally, BA.1 accounted for 98.8% of sequenced cases submitted to the public virus tracking database GISAID as of Jan. 25.

  • Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Virus Expert

    "Unfortunately, there are many, many questions that we do not have answers for about what is referred to as long COVID," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm on the latest episode of his podcast. The condition involves "a wide range of new, returning and ongoing health problems that people experience for four more weeks after being infected with SARS-CoV-2." Noting that long COVID now qualifies as a disability under the Americans With Disabilities Act, Osterholm unpacked some of the most comm

  • Explainer-How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's?

    Rival antiviral pills from Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co that demonstrated efficacy in trials of adults with COVID-19 who are at high risk of serious illness are now both in use. Here is an explanation of the differences in the two pills. Trial data provided by the two companies suggest that Pfizer has the more effective pill.

  • ‘What’s going on with me?’ Canadian victims of mystery illness suffer alone

    A distressing neurological condition has afflicted dozens in New Brunswick – so why has the investigation slowed down? Johanne Boucher: ‘I can’t even order a coffee. All I can do is write. I don’t know what I have. The disease remains unknown.’ Photograph: Handout For more than two years, dozens of people in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have suffered from a distressing array of neurological symptoms, prompting speculation that they had fallen victim to an unknown degenerative illness.

  • The #1 Worst Drink for High Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

    Additional reporting by Evan Yandrisovitz.If you have high cholesterol, your doctor may have told you that one way to get your levels under control is to change your diet and lose weight. In fact, losing just 5% of your total weight can be enough to improve your cholesterol levels, according to one study where participants who hit this target significantly reduced their levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, total cholesterol, and triglycerides.Losing body fat can help reduce LDL,

  • If You Spot This in Old Photos, You're 5 Times More Likely to Divorce

    As much as we'd all like to think that our marriages will last forever, "till death do us part" is far from guaranteed. In the U.S., the divorce rate is about 2.7 per 1,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Couples decide to part ways for a number of reasons, from lack of communication to infidelity to financial issues, and there's no one tell-tall sign that your marriage is headed for disaster. But research has found commonalities among divorced people,

  • CDC data confirm boosters offer high level of protection against severe COVID, bolster case for unvaccinated to get their shots

    The risk of developing severe COVID-19 for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose is close to zero, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that bolsters the case for unvaccinated people to get their shots.

  • Experts Explain How the 'Stealth' Omicron Variant May Impact COVID-19 Symptoms

    Infectious disease experts are tracking 'Stealth' Omicron variant BA.2 as it spreads across the globe. Here's what you should know about this contagious virus and potential symptoms associated with its spread.

  • 10 Ways You're Catching Omicron Without Realizing It

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the U.S., and although new cases have peaked in some areas, in other areas they're continuing to climb. Experts say three things are clear about Omicron at this point: It's highly contagious, it seems to cause less severe illness than previous variants, and it's still very important to protect yourself against it. Even though Omicron may lead to serious illness in a smaller percentage of people, it's causing so many new cases that health

  • Letters to the Editor: Anti-vaxxers are losing their jobs. It's called 'consequences'

    With less than a quarter of eligible Americans still refusing their COVID shots, anti-vaxxers should not be surprised by a backlash.