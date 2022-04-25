U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.00
    -37.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,444.00
    -284.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,247.00
    -106.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.60
    -21.10 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.36
    -3.71 (-3.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.00
    -13.30 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.42 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.21
    +5.53 (+24.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2739
    -0.0096 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1610
    -0.2640 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,523.39
    -1,253.54 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.40
    -54.17 (-5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.70
    -135.98 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Forcefield Therapeutics launches today following £5.5m commitment from Syncona

Forcefield Therapeutics
·3 min read
Forcefield Therapeutics
Forcefield Therapeutics

Forcefield Therapeutics launches today following £5.5m commitment from Syncona

New biotechnology company launched to develop pioneering, best-in-class therapeutics to protect heart function following acute myocardial infarction (AMI)

London UK, 25 April 2022Forcefield Therapeutics (“Forcefield”) Ltd, a pioneer of best-in-class therapeutics to protect heart function by arresting the loss of cardiomyocytes following myocardial infarction, officially launches today following a £5.5 million commitment from Syncona Ltd, a leading healthcare company focused on founding, building, and funding a portfolio of global leaders in life sciences.

Forcefield is founded on the work of Professor Mauro Giacca, an authority in cardiovascular disease and genetic biology at the School of Cardiovascular Medicine and Sciences, King’s College London. Professor Giacca and his research team discovered three naturally occurring cardioprotective proteins capable of retaining cardiac tissue damaged by acute myocardial infarction (MI) via a unique combination of actions. This work originated at the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology ICGEB, Trieste, Italy.

Myocardial infarction (heart attack) can trigger the loss of large numbers of cardiomyocytes, or heart cells, which can lead to a cascade of events leading to heart failure. Up to 25% of cardiomyocytes can be lost during and immediately after MI.

The three identified proteins have the potential to retain heart function, preventing the progression to heart failure. These proteins form the basis of the Company’s discovery pipeline and will initially be developed as an easily and acutely administered formulation enabling rapid treatment soon after MI before heart damage becomes irreversible, with potential for wider applications.

The targets were identified through ‘FunSel’, a transformational ‘search engine’ which is agnostic of gene and mechanism of action, based on the physiology of the organ and disease in question, removing the bias built into typical drug discovery, which is disease or single target focused.

Richard Francis, Chief Executive Officer of Forcefield Therapeutics, commented: Myocardial infarction remains the most common cause of heart failure worldwide, with 1.7% of the world’s population at risk. Our aim is to revolutionise acute post-MI treatment and prevent the cascade of events that may lead to subsequent heart failure. We believe that Forcefield and the development of Professor Giacca’s discoveries will revolutionise patient treatment following acute MI, moving beyond the current approach: slowing the progression of heart failure, and enabling us to prevent irreversible cardiac damage.

Professor Mauro Giacca, Forcefield Therapeutics founder and board member said: Despite decades of research, no current treatment is able to prevent the death of cardiomyocytes or a reduction in lifespan and quality of life following acute MI. By redefining the search for cardioprotective therapies, we have identified proteins that have not been previously linked to cardiac health, but which hold the potential to retain heart function, preventing premature death of heart cells and thus counteracting the deleterious effects of MI.”

Chris Hollowood, Chief Investment Officer of Syncona Investment Management Limited, added: The proteins identified through FunSel contain mechanisms which have naturally evolved to repair molecular, cellular, and organ damage and may have potential in other diseases with similar aetiology. Syncona is excited to be able to support Forcefield, which has the potential to create a breakthrough in the treatment of MI.

- ENDS -

Notes to Editors


About Forcefield Therapeutics Ltd.

Forcefield Therapeutics Ltd (Forcefield Tx) is a pioneer of best-in-class therapeutics to retain heart function via protection of cardiomyocytes. Forcefield Tx was founded by scientists, industry experts and investors with a shared purpose to revolutionise treatment following acute myocardial infarction (MI). Forcefield’s unique approach can both retain and protect heart cells, minimising the impact of MI and preventing the cascade of events that may lead to subsequent heart failure. Forcefield Tx is led by a proven team with a record of success from discovery to commercialisation and is backed by leading FTSE 250 healthcare company, Syncona. For more information please visit: forcefieldtx.com.

Contacts:


Forcefield Therapeutics

Richard Francis, CEO
contact@forcefieldtx.com
+44 (0)20 3855 6324

Syncona

investorrelations@synconaltd.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, Genevieve Wilson
forcefield@consilium-comms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Doctors detect surge in agoraphobia due to COVID-19

    Some people don't even realize they have agoraphobia, partly because it's a disorder that people can develop at any age.

  • This May Be The #1 Best Vitamin to Fight Cancer, New Research Says

    While you can embrace the best eating habit to lower your risk of cancer and, at the same time, do your best to avoid foods that have been linked to the disease, there is also a vitamin that can apparently help to boost the body's ability to fight cancer.When scientists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center took a look at data from years of clinical records and conducted their own studies, their findings, which were recently published by the journal Cancer Discovery, showed that v

  • An FDA ‘Do Not Use’ warning: Undeclared drugs in pain meds, one drug linked to a death

    Over-the-counter medications sold under the brands Artri and Ortiga could contain undeclared drugs and shouldn’t be used by U.S. consumers, the Food & Drug Administration warned this week.

  • The Race to Unravel COVID’s Hidden Link to Alzheimer’s

    GettyAs the pandemic rages on across the globe, scientists have started identifying a chilling pattern: An estimated one-third of people infected with COVID-19 develop neurological symptoms including strokes, headaches, and disturbed consciousness. In some brains, COVID causes molecular changes that mirror those seen in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s, leading some scientists to believe that long COVID may be an atypical form of the memory-destroying disorder. There are also larger concern

  • Despite a 'bucketload' of drugs, his blood pressure was perilously high

    Andrew J. Rosen wasn't surprised when he was diagnosed with high blood pressure at 39. Both his parents had taken medication for years, which had effectively controlled the condition that affects nearly half of all American adults and frequently runs in families. But Rosen, who lives in Carlsbad, Calif., was not so lucky. Even on the maximum recommended doses of five drugs, his blood pressure remained stubbornly elevated.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interestin

  • If You Notice a Blister Here, Get a Blood Test, Experts Say

    Your skin can serve as a window to your health—especially when it's flaring up with abnormal symptoms. Now, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a serious but preventable condition which causes blisters on the skin in one location in particular. Their experts say that if you notice a blister in this spot, you should request a blood test to be screened for a potentially life-threatening disease which affects roughly 12,000 people per year,

  • Skipping This Step in the Bathroom Increases Your Dementia Risk

    According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide live with a form of dementia, and each year there are almost 10 million new cases. Though there is no cure, we understand the disease more now, from how to pinpoint early signs to the myriad ways to potentially lower your risk. Activities like meditation, enjoying a daily cup of tea, and even something that you could be doing in the bathroom can help. Read on to find out what you should be sure to include in your daily routi

  • Why we can't 'boost' our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic for the long term

    Although the COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives, they have been insufficient at preventing breakthrough infections. Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty ImagesWith yet another COVID-19 booster available for vulnerable populations in the U.S., many people find themselves wondering what the end game will be. The mRNA vaccines currently used in the U.S. against COVID-19 have been highly successful at preventing hospitalization and death. The Commonwealth Fund recently reported that in th

  • "I Left Their Office In Tears": 31 Patients Are Opening About Up How Their Doctor Or Therapist Dismissed Them, And This Is Hearbreaking

    "If I had gotten the support I needed earlier, I think things would’ve been so different."View Entire Post ›

  • 3 Ways Your Stomach Is Telling You That Your Heart's in Trouble

    Shortness of breath, tightness in the chest, pain in the arm or shoulder… People know to look out for these classic symptoms of a heart attack. But other signs of heart problems can manifest in surprising ways—particularly in the form of stomach trouble. The gut relates to so many aspects of one's health, it makes sense that it would be connected to the heart as well. "The gut microbiome is one of the largest and most important microbiomes in the body," explains Mahmud Kara, MD, the creator of K

  • Developing This Drinking Habit May Be a Sign of Dementia, Says New Study

    How much a person drinks may differ depending on the occasion or even their mood. That amount can also change throughout their life, with some people perhaps drinking more during their college years and less as they age.At the same time, a new study has found that if someone begins to drink a problematic amount of alcohol when they're older, it might be a sign of dementia.In the study, which was published by the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mou

  • Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

    Men are less likely to be put off by undesirable traits than women

  • Pfizer recalls 3 levels of a heart and blood pressure medication for carcinogen content

    Three strengths are involved in this recall.

  • 25 Toxic Things Latino Parents Need To Stop Saying To Their Kids When It Comes To Mental Health

    "My mom will believe in demons, angels, and ghosts — but when it comes to my anxiety — it just doesn't exist to her."View Entire Post ›

  • Will COVID ever end? A forgotten pandemic from the late 1800s might offer some clues

    With long-haul sufferers and symptoms like lost of taste and smell, the "Russian Flu" may have been a coronavirus like COVID, some experts say

  • The #1 Best Daily Habits to Melt Abdominal Fat, Say Physicians

    Having a flat tummy not only feels good, but it's healthier for you. Excess belly fat can cause long-term significant health problems like diabetes, heart attack, stroke, cancer, fatty liver, depression and more. "Abdominal fat is not necessary for human survival. In fact, it can actually cause problems for your health. Your body needs a certain amount of fat to function properly. When you have too much fat around your belly, it can lead to serious health issues. When you have excess fat around

  • Lyme Disease, how to treat it, what to look for and how to avoid it, doctors say

    Veterinarians say spring is when you should be extra diligent in checking your dog or cat for ticks if they spend time outside. Those ticks often carry lyme disease.

  • 10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's

    Here are 10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. If you notice any of these signs in a loved one, schedule an appointment with their doctor.

  • The Best Ways To Increase Your Visceral Fat Burn, Physician Says

    Visceral fat can occur even in people who are slender, and is a particularly dangerous form of fat. "Difficulty with losing weight is troubling, especially concerning belly fat, also known as visceral, abdominal, or truncal fat," says Bret Scher, MD. "Belly fat's impact is more serious than aesthetics. It's associated with metabolic disease, type 2 diabetes, and other serious health concerns. That may sound depressing, but with the right information, you can adopt an eating strategy that will he

  • FDA approves new type of acne treatment for the first time in 40 years

    Acne is one of the most common skin conditions among all ages, affecting 40 to 50 million people in the U.S. alone. While there are many prescription and over-the-counter acne treatments available, there have not been any new FDA-approved methods of treating this condition since isotretinoin was approved in 1982 — until now.