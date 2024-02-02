Ford 2024 F-150 production shutdown in January temporarily laid off 9,700 UAW workers

A supplier parts issue forced Ford Motor Company to shut down production of the new 2024 Ford F-150 for more than five days at both factories that build the pickup, the Detroit Free Press confirmed Friday.

The Dearborn Truck Plant was down from Jan. 25 through Jan. 31, temporarily laying off about 5,200 UAW workers, Ford spokeswoman Jessica Enoch said.

The Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri was down from Jan. 25 through Feb. 1, affecting about 4,500 workers, Enoch said.

"Production was paused temporarily because of a supplier parts concern and resumed this morning," she said. "We are vigilant about ensuring that the vehicles our customers receive are built with the quality they expect and we are taking appropriate actions to deliver on that commitment."

Enoch declined to name the supplier or identify which part was not shipped.

Enoch said Lightning production was also stopped Jan. 25 through Jan. 31 because ICE production was stopped at Dearborn Truck.

The regular factory shifts have now returned to normal, Enoch said. These are the plants that build the gasoline-powered pickup trucks.

In addition, Ford cut production last month of its all-electric F-150 Lightning due to slower-than-expected sales. A recent Rouge Electric Vehicle Center shift schedule for February to March sent to factory workers, and reviewed by the Free Press, indicated three shifts rotating a single shift. That plant has had rolling layoffs since October.

Sales of the best-selling F-Series trucks are essential to Ford's profits. A basic Ford F-150 starts around $37,000 and the Lightning starts around $55,000.

Ford chair Bill Ford told "60 Minutes" in 2020 that the automaker takes pride in seeing an F-150 roll off the production line at the Dearborn Truck plant every 52 seconds.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ford halted 2024 F-150 production in Jan., 9,700 workers laid off