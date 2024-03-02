Ford: 54% of technicians must complete training by April 1 or claims will be rejected

Ford Motor Co. is requiring its dealerships to complete training of shop technicians by April 1, including a newly required course on air bag repair, or risk not getting paid by the automaker for certain repairs.

In a letter emailed Friday by Ford regional zone service managers, dealers were reminded of the deadline and told that only 46% of Ford repair technicians have completed all the training required to perform "field service actions."

"The proper completion of FSA repairs can impact the safety and satisfaction of Ford and Lincoln customers," the letter to dealers states. "To help ensure that FSA repairs are being completed correctly, any technician completing an FSA repair is required to be certified ..."

Field service actions include recalls and customer satisfaction programs, which are repairs Ford deems important that fall short of formal recalls, company spokeswoman Jessica Enoch said.

The emailed letter, obtained by the Detroit Free Press, reminded approximately 3,000 Ford dealers in the U.S. that technicians must complete five required training modules in service, steering and suspension, brake system fundamentals, high voltage systems safety and a newly added program on supplemental restraints, which includes air bags.

The letter, dated Jan. 29, was also emailed early last month. It references key concerns about the integrity of Ford's repair process and warns of the rapidly approaching deadline.

Ford's reinspection of 270,000 vehicles

A Detroit Free Press investigation published Feb. 25 revealed that Ford is in the thick of two programs to check whether dangerous Takata air bags were replaced correctly. In one instance, it is reinspecting 41,600 vehicles whose air bag recall work was done by what a Ford spokesman termed "rogue" technicians found to have not completed some repairs despite submitting claims to Ford. The company also has recalled nearly 232,000 Ranger pickups in which replacement air bags may have been installed incorrectly and may not deploy. In that instance, Ford told the Free Press, technicians failed to follow instructions properly.

Story continues

In either case, occupants of vehicles with flawed repairs are in danger.

The company says it is about 11% done with those reinspections, and is finding problems in about 1.5% of the vehicles in both categories. That error rate across both programs would mean about 4,000 vehicles whose owners think they are fixed have defective air bag repairs.

Ford told its dealers that certification requirements "will be enforced" starting with repair orders opened on or after April 1. The letter explicitly warns that submitting work done by noncertified technicians under codes registered to certified technicians is a "false practice." If found guilty of such activity, punishment may include terminating a dealership franchise.

This is a photo from the training course for technician certification to do a field service action, specifically supplemental restraints that include air bags and seat belts.

The Free Press investigation, launched by a whistleblower filing obtained by the newspaper, verified that Ford fined dealerships whose technicians submitted false claims for reimbursement which were paid. The investigation also exposed a rift between Ford and its dealers and service technicians, and that was reflected in reactions to the letter.

The whistleblower reacts

Ford notes in the letter that claims will not be rejected until April 1, indicating the potential that some noncertified technicians have been doing work for which they're not fully trained.

On Friday, the whistleblower responded to the Ford letter. Federal whistleblowers have legal protections against retaliation, but the Free Press is not naming the whistleblower because of the person's need to protect their relationship with Ford.

"I came forward because I was deeply concerned about systemic repair fraud," the whistleblower told the Free Press on Friday. "Once, there was an ecosystem of nothing but integrity — every process pushed optimal integrity — then Ford opened Pandora’s box by lowering standards. It used to be Ford demanded strict compliance, and all repairs had to be proven they were performed by a certified competent technician."

Things changed in 2019, when the Dearborn automaker was overwhelmed by Takata repairs and overall warranty and recall repairs, the whistleblower complaint alleges. Prior to 2019, if a technician wasn’t certified, Ford wouldn’t pay for the repair, the whistleblower said. Then Ford encouraged the use of noncertified technicians, the complaint said.

Ford has acknowledged that federal regulators at the National Highway Safety Transportation Administration strongly encouraged "creative" steps to address the backlog of air bag repairs, but is adamant that it never changed its technician standards for recall work.

The letter to dealers

"They wanted NHTSA off their back and it came at a cost," the whistleblower said. "The Ford fraud audit that dealers performed was a self-audit, so that’s just a tip of the iceberg. We’ll never be able to reconcile how many air bag repairs were dispatched to noncertified and unqualified techs. This letter shows Ford is aware it’s been a problem. April 1 just means they're not going to pay anymore. They know some dealers, in order to get claims paid, have been using noncertified techs but using technician ID numbers of actual certified techs. Ford is stopping it."

The whistleblower praised Ford for that action.

"The whole reason I came forward to the Detroit Free Press and to NHTSA is because this is what it’s going to take to restore trust with consumers," the whistleblower said. "No one wants to tell the emperor he has no clothes on. When a manufacturer starts asking dealers out of desperation to find people to replace air bags that the dealer feels 'may be able' or 'might be technically inclined,' the consumers have lost. ... Ford has got to be candid that this was a systemic issue and it's been muted over the past five or six years."

Why Ford says it is requiring the training

Ford spokeswoman Maria Buczkowski said there is absolutely no connection between the memo to dealers and the Free Press inquiries about consumer safety and air bags.

"The training touches on a broad range of topics — from steering and suspensions, to brake systems and EVs," Buczkowski said. "The supplemental restraint training has been available to technicians in some form since 2009, with the majority already completing this coursework over the past few years as part of other requirements."

Yet the new Ford letter notes that the training requirement has been "added as new."

Meanwhile, a Ford service official reached out to the Free Press and said it had been unclear why the memo was distributed in January. The last training update came out two years ago, noted the service official, which was confirmed by Ford on Friday.

Many of the techs not meeting certification requirements haven't taken the new air bag course, said the service official, who works in the eastern half of the U.S. and asked not to be identified for fear of alienating their relationship with Ford.

The letter, in addition to being emailed, is posted on the password-only Ford dealer web portal.

A Ford dealer told the Free Press on Friday that shop repair workers are certified by the state of Michigan but that each manufacturer has its own requirements related to warranty repair and special training.

"This is so frustrating," said the dealer, who requested anonymity to protect his business relationship with the automaker. "It's so hard to find technicians right now. They get frustrated doing warranty work because they have to write a novel about the cause, the corrections, what they've done. They're built to work on cars, not write novels. They don't want to deal with warranty work."

The whistleblower said, "You can't lower standards just because you have a monumental backlog. That doesn't work with anything. No sane person would ever put someone they love in cars where you're unsure if the air bag was replaced properly."

More: Ford E-Series brake, steering assist repairs not done correctly, investigation finds

More: Out of Gear: Follow the full Ford investigation

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on X at @phoebesaid

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ford sets April 1 deadline for dealers to complete technician training