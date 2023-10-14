Ford announces 550 UAW strike-related layoffs in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois

Ford Motor Co. has told 550 employees not to report to work beginning Monday, the automaker announced late Friday.

This is the latest round of layoffs tied to the 2023 UAW strike, bringing Ford's total to approximately 2,480 strike-related layoffs.

"Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage," Ford spokesman Dan Barbossa said in a statement "In this case, the strike at Kentucky Truck Plant and Chicago Assembly Plant has directly impacted operations at several other facilities."

The latest plants affected by the strike, according to Ford:

306 employees at Sharonville Transmission Plant in Cincinnati, Ohio

100 employees at Dearborn Stamping Plant in Michigan

65 employees at Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant in Michigan

45 employees at Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti

29 employees at Sterling Axle Plant in Sterling Heights

12 employees at Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, Illinois

"These are not lock outs," Barbossa said Friday. "These layoffs are a consequence of the strike, because these six facilities must reduce the production of parts that would normally be shipped to Kentucky Truck Plant and / or Chicago Assembly Plant."

The UAW began striking Kentucky Truck on Oct. 11 and striking Chicago Assembly on Sept. 29.

Kentucky Truck builds the F-Series Super Duty truck, Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. Chicago Assembly builds the Ford Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator.

Ford currently has an estimated 16,600 workers on strike and a total at three plants and more than 19,000 employees off the job as a result of the strike and layoffs combined.

The industry has an estimated 34,000 UAW members on strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Jeep, Ram Trucks and Dodge. Automakers and their suppliers have continued to announce layoffs regularly as contract negotiations continue. They now enter their fifth week.

The UAW strike against GM in 2019 lasted 40 days and cost the automaker $3.6 billion.

Meanwhile, automaker negotiations with Unifor in Canada are moving forward. Unifor has reached a deal with Ford and a tentative agreement with GM, after a strike that lasted less than one full day. Unifor members are voting to ratify this weekend. Stellantis is next, following the traditional pattern bargaining format, where the union bargains one company at a time.

