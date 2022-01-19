U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,593.69
    +16.58 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,427.15
    +58.68 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,581.85
    +74.95 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,092.93
    -3.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.19
    +1.76 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.60
    +29.20 (+1.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.72 (+3.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8410
    -0.0240 (-1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2790
    -0.3060 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,119.05
    +623.36 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.04
    +6.29 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Ford awarded Dayco India facility for achieving "Zero QR and Zero Warranty Claims in the Year 2021"

·2 min read

ROSEVILLE, Mich., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting off the year 2022 with a good note as Dayco India facility at Manesar receives the prestigious honor from Ford Sanand Engine Plant for its contribution towards achieving "Zero QR and Zero Warranty Claims in the Year 2021" and complying with the perfect quality zero defect supplies to Ford for the second consecutive year.

Dayco, a leading engine product, and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial market segments for over 115 years, is continuously delivering world-class technological innovations one step beyond and supplying premium quality performance products with consistent delivery standards to the world's leading engine and automobile OEMs as a preferred technology partner.

"We are honored by receiving Ford's testament to the Dayco team who works on the principle of 'act like an owner', always. With hard work and dedication, our team in India is working in an absolute good manner and delivering excellent results year after year that enriches customer experience as per global standards and continues to meet the present and future mobility challenges," stated Michael Weiss, President Global Hybrid Solutions at Dayco.

Michael added, "We appreciate Ford for this recognition and strive to serve as a seamless top-quality partner moving forward always, further assisting Ford to deliver best-in-class vehicles to its customers."

Dayco's India facility achieving this recognition demonstrates the passion and strong collaboration built on quality and trust. Dayco will continue to keep the world moving in its unwavering pursuit of delivering innovative propulsion solutions to its customers.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 21 countries and over 3,600 associates. Learn more at www.dayco.com

Contact:

Pallav Gupta,
oe.marketing@dayco.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ford-awarded-dayco-india-facility-for-achieving-zero-qr-and-zero-warranty-claims-in-the-year-2021-301464139.html

SOURCE Dayco

Recommended Stories

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • KPMG fined $5.8 million over "Bargain Booze" audits in Britain

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's accounting watchdog on Wednesday fined KPMG 4.3 million pounds ($5.85 million) for audits of drinks store chain Conviviality, whose brands included Bargain Booze and Wine Rack, before it went into administration in 2018. The Financial Reporting Council said KPMG, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, will also have to report to the watchdog identifying the causes of the deficiencies in the 2017 audit, and the steps and remedial action which the firm has taken. In the latest in a string of sanctions from the FRC, the KPMG's fine was reduced to 3 million pounds for admissions and early settlement of the case, the FRC said.

  • Zoom is returning to the office, but most workers aren’t coming back

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) on Wednesday announced a new return-to-office plan that allows the vast majority of its 4,400 employees to work from home by establishing three broad categories for workers: hybrid (a majority of the workforce that lives within commuting distance and would come in occasionally), remote and in-person, the latter of which will comprise less than 2% of Zoom’s workforce. Zoom’s videoconferencing technology, a staple among thousands of companies for communicating and collaborating as the pandemic forced workers to shelter at their homes, will be a major source of interaction internally. “Workers genuinely want choice, and they are choosing to continue to work at home,” Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg told MarketWatch.

  • Costco buys Sacramento land for expanding gas station

    Costco Wholesale Corp. is looking to help more people get access to its famously cheaper gas in Sacramento, with plans for expanding its fuel facility near an existing store.

  • Activision’s Embattled CEO Is Already Complicating Microsoft’s Acquisition

    The confusion around Kotick's future role adds one more unknown to a merger that is sure to get significant scrutiny in the months to come.

  • Why employees are leaving—and the culture that makes them stay

    Employees want to work for and will stay at companies where there’s a culture of flexibility and well-being, writes LinkedIn's chief people officer.

  • Abercrombie & Fitch to close S.F. store at Westfield mall next week

    Abercrombie & Fitch plans to close its San Francisco store at 865 Market St. in the Westfield mall next week, becoming the latest large clothing retailer in downtown or Union Square to shutter during the pandemic. The store at Westfield San Francisco Centre will close Jan. 26, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday. Retailers including Uniqlo, DSW, Marshalls, Gap and H&M have also closed San Francisco locations since late 2020 as the area has struggled with the absence of international tourists and office workers as well as crime and homelessness.

  • Microsoft-Activision deal expected to close in FY 2023

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss reports that Activision CEO Bobby Kotick would be leaving the scandal-plagued company after the acquisition by Microsoft is finalized in 2023.

  • European Gas Slumps as China Readies to Flood Market With LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas slumped as a top LNG importer in China prepares to flood the market with fuel that could further ease supply concerns in the continent. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStocks Rise as Nasdaq Pulls Back From

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Toyota Shares Sink Most in Nearly Two Years on Output Target Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. shares fell as much as 4.7% Wednesday morning, their biggest intraday loss since March 2020, after the company warned it expects to miss its production target for this fiscal year. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

  • In Battle for Workers, the Humble 401(k) Gets Richer in 2022

    Facebook and KPMG are among the companies sweetening retirement plan contributions this year in a tight job market.

  • Enbridge strikes another gas pipeline deal in Brownsville with Houston LNG developer

    Developer Texas LNG Brownsville LLC aims to make a final investment decision on the South Texas export project this year.

  • Oil builds on its highest price in more than 7 years as supply worries persist

    Oil futures extend their climb Wednesday after ending the previous session at more than seven-year highs, after a pipeline fire temporarily disrupts crude flows in Turkey and the IEA raises its forecast for growth in 2022 oil demand.

  • Wells Fargo names Derek Flowers as new chief risk officer

    Wells Fargo & Co named Derek Flowers as its new chief risk officer, leading all aspects of the lender's risk management systems, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday. Flowers replaces Mandy Norton, who served as the bank's chief risk officer since 2018 and is planning to retire in June. He takes the job as the bank continues to work on what Chief Executive Charlie Scharf recently called a "multi-year effort to satisfy" regulatory requirements.

  • Linamar Corporation Provides Commentary on External Market Conditions; Board of Directors Names Linda Hasenfratz as Executive Chair, Jim Jarrell as Director

    Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today released insights regarding the market activity observed during Q4 2021, as well as commented on other recent industry developments. The comments provide updates on the latest available industry conditions in the key Access, Agriculture and Automotive markets in which it operates.

  • Starbucks to widen online reach in China through new alliance with Meituan, ending coffeehouse chain's partnership with Alibaba-backed Ele.me

    US coffeehouse chain Starbucks is gearing up to expand its online presence across China through a new alliance with on-demand local services giant Meituan, ending an exclusive partnership with Alibaba Group Holding-backed food delivery provider Ele.me. Seattle-based Starbucks said the collaboration with Meituan, which operates China's largest online food delivery platform, will enable more consumers across the mainland to make reservations at its stores and get their coffee delivered, according

  • Dwindling OPEC+ Spare Capacity Sets Oil Up for Sizzling Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- As they strain to restore oil production, OPEC and its allies are being left with a diminishing buffer of spare supplies -- potentially setting up crude prices for a sizzling summer.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Imag