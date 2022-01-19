Ford awarded Dayco India facility for achieving "Zero QR and Zero Warranty Claims in the Year 2021"

ROSEVILLE, Mich., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting off the year 2022 with a good note as Dayco India facility at Manesar receives the prestigious honor from Ford Sanand Engine Plant for its contribution towards achieving "Zero QR and Zero Warranty Claims in the Year 2021" and complying with the perfect quality zero defect supplies to Ford for the second consecutive year.

Dayco, a leading engine product, and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial market segments for over 115 years, is continuously delivering world-class technological innovations one step beyond and supplying premium quality performance products with consistent delivery standards to the world's leading engine and automobile OEMs as a preferred technology partner.

"We are honored by receiving Ford's testament to the Dayco team who works on the principle of 'act like an owner', always. With hard work and dedication, our team in India is working in an absolute good manner and delivering excellent results year after year that enriches customer experience as per global standards and continues to meet the present and future mobility challenges," stated Michael Weiss, President Global Hybrid Solutions at Dayco.

Michael added, "We appreciate Ford for this recognition and strive to serve as a seamless top-quality partner moving forward always, further assisting Ford to deliver best-in-class vehicles to its customers."

Dayco's India facility achieving this recognition demonstrates the passion and strong collaboration built on quality and trust. Dayco will continue to keep the world moving in its unwavering pursuit of delivering innovative propulsion solutions to its customers.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 21 countries and over 3,600 associates. Learn more at www.dayco.com

Contact:

Pallav Gupta,

oe.marketing@dayco.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ford-awarded-dayco-india-facility-for-achieving-zero-qr-and-zero-warranty-claims-in-the-year-2021-301464139.html

SOURCE Dayco