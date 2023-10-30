Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,172.12
    +54.75 (+1.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,970.52
    +552.93 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,809.56
    +166.55 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,650.28
    +13.34 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.57
    -2.97 (-3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.90
    +8.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.58 (+2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8750
    +0.0300 (+0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0620
    -0.5370 (-0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,404.83
    -164.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    706.08
    +3.48 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.39
    +36.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,696.96
    -294.73 (-0.95%)
     

Ford, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley are among the 120 S&P 500 stocks that have plunged over 20% since the end of July

7
George Glover
·2 min read
Ford, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley are among the 120 S&P 500 stocks that have plunged over 20% since the end of July
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2019, photo specialist Peter Mazza works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks of companies that do lots of business with China are obvious targets to sell when trade worries rise, and they’ve lagged sharply behind the rest of the market whenever President Donald Trump sends out a tariff tweet. But investors are also looking way beyond these first-order effects, as they pick out which stocks look most vulnerable to the trade war.
Stocks have plummeted over the past three months, with the S&P 500 down over 10% since its peak at the end of July.Richard Drew/Associated Press

  • As many as 120 S&P 500 stocks have tumbled by over 20% since the end of July.

  • Investors' fears about higher interest rates and a bond-market crash have fueled the sell-off.

  • Big names like Ford, Bank of American, and Morgan Stanley are among the stocks that have plunged.

Stocks' first-half rally has ground to a dramatic halt over the past three months – the sell-off has now entered bear-market territory for some of the US's best-known listed companies.

Ford, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley are among the high-profile names that have dropped more than 20% since the S&P 500 hit its peak for the year on July 31.

The benchmark index has dropped 10% and 117 other stocks – including American Airlines, General Motors, 3M Company and Citigroup – have also shed at least one-fifth of their value over the same period.

Stocks started 2023 on an AI-powered tear, but have erased some of those gains in the second half with investors fretting that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high well into 2024 in a bid to kill off inflation, which is still lingering above the central bank's 2% target.

In recent weeks, a historic bond-market rout has also weighed on equities, with longer-duration US Treasury yields rising above 5% for the first time in 16 years. When debt yields are higher, stocks' relative appeal falls as investors pivot to lower-risk fixed-income assets.

Carmakers and banks aren't the only companies feeling the pain, either.

The so-called "Magnificent Seven" – consisting of Apple, Microsoft, Google owner Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and Tesla – have shed an eye-popping $1.2 trillion in total market capitalization since the end of July, according to data from Refinitiv.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Advertisement