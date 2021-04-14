U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,143.43
    +1.84 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,878.13
    +200.86 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,959.09
    -37.01 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.86
    +39.94 (+1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.02
    +2.84 (+4.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    -11.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1979
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    +0.0150 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9430
    -0.1050 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,234.97
    +259.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,363.84
    -11.94 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,939.58
    +49.09 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,620.99
    +82.29 (+0.28%)
     

Ford's BlueCruise self-driving tech did a 110,000-mile road trip

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Ford is determined to counter GM's Super Cruise with its own take on hands-free highway driving, and that means conducting a rather extensive set of real-world tests. The automaker has revealed that it spent last year conducting the "mother of all road trips" for its upcoming BlueCruise system, sending five Mustang Mach-E crossovers and five F-150 trucks on a collective 110,000-mile journey across the US and Canada.

The aim, to no one's surprise, was to gauge how BlueCruise handled in a wide range of realistic road and traffic conditions. Ford had already racked up 500,000 miles of development testing, but these were shorter, narrowly-focused dry runs. The road trips helped Ford look for changes in everything from road signs to weather while travelling cross-country.

BlueCruise will reach 2021 Mustang Mach-E and F-150 models later in the second half of the year through a software update, although you'll need the Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 Prep Package. Like Super Cruise, it relies on looking for "prequalified" highway sections and verifies that you're paying attention to the road. You really can take your hands off the wheel, but you'll have to be ready to intervene when you either leave the BlueCruise-ready area or face an unexpected issue on the road.

The feature might cost you. BlueCruise is a no-extra-charge feature on the Mustang Mach-E in CA Route 1, First Edition and Premium trim levels, and you can get the necessary Co-Pilot360 package as standard on the F-150 Limited. For every other owner, though, you're looking at at least $600 plus hardware costs to add the hands-off mode. You may want to look at your typical highway driving time to decide if you can justify Ford's semi-autonomous tech.

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram is still trying to figure out the best way to hide likes

    Instagram is testing a new way to hide likes in its first major update to the long-running experiment.

  • Sony A1 review: The alpha of mirrorless cameras

    After Canon released the R5 with 8K and fast shooting speeds, Sony is counter-punching with its new flagship, the 8K, 50-megapixel A1.

  • TCL’s latest concept phone combines a folding screen with a rollable one

    TCL revealed more than just a handful of budget phones today — it also pulled back the curtain on yet another wild concept device that we’ll probably never get to buy. It’s called the Fold n’ Roll, and really, the name says it all.

  • Spotify's improved podcast charts now rank individual episodes

    Spotify is giving users the chance to discover even relatively unknown podcasts by launching a "Top Episodes" ranking for its charts.

  • TCL reveals three new affordable ‘20’ series smartphones

    The cheap phone announcements have been coming hard and fast this month: first, there was Samsung’s slew of Galaxy A devices, then HMD’s revamped line of Nokia phones, and now TCL is expanding its line of 20-series smartphones with a few new models.

  • DARPA picks Lockheed Martin and Blue Origin to build nuclear spacecraft

    DARPA has picked Jeff Bezo's Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin and General Atomics to build and demonstrate a spacecraft driven by nuclear thermal propulsion.

  • Amazon's redesigned Echo Buds offer improved noise cancellation for $120

    Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds are cheaper, smaller and offer true active noise cancellation on top of hands-free access to Alexa.

  • Sony’s new Xperia 1 III smartphone is a love letter to photography nerds

    Last year’s Xperia 1 II might have been a mobile photographer’s dream come true, but it was far from perfect — it didn’t have 5G in the US, its design could feel awkward, and it focused on the camera experience over just about everything else. But in designing the new Xperia 1 III, Sony seems to have addressed, well, just about everything we didn’t like about the last one.

  • The FBI got a court order to delete backdoors from hacked Exchange servers

    An FBI operation accessed Microsoft Exchange Servers remotely, causing hacker-installed web shells to delete themselves.

  • The Polestar 2 is getting a cheaper, single-motor option

    The EV will have a longer range in cooler climates if you add a new heat pump.

  • 'Mass Effect Legendary Edition' comparison trailer shows off the upgrades

    A 4K look at all the improvements coming to the Mass Effect trilogy next month.

  • Apple TV+ docuseries will explore high-tech music production with Mark Ronson

    'Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson' premieres on July 30th on Apple TV+.

  • AMD unveils its first Ryzen 5000 CPUs with built-in graphics

    AMD has unveiled its first Ryzen 5000-series chips with built-in graphics, and it's promising a leap in performance over Intel equivalents.

  • Forget Tesla’s Cars. The Real Money May Lie in Tesla’s Battery Business

    Shares of electric car giant Tesla (TSLA), which were under pressure through much of the first two months of the year, continued to claw their way back higher this week after Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer released a note upgrading the stock from "hold" to "buy" -- and nearly tripling his price target to $1,071 a share. (To view Dorsheimer's track record, click here) Tesla, argued the analyst, holds a "several-year lead" over rival electric car companies around the world. And yet, the reason Dorsheimer upgraded the stock had little to do with its electric cars... and everything to do with its batteries. A good battery, you see, can do more than just help an electric car go "vroom!" It can also be used to store energy outside of cars. And according to Dorsheimer, Tesla's focus on "first-principle engineering" -- getting the battery science right, and planning to scale it up, before worrying about how to use all those batteries -- has set up the company to not only increase its lead over rival producers of electric vehicles, but also "expand into the solar and home energy markets with its Powerwall products." It's 2021 right now, and by 2022, Dorsheimer predicts that Tesla will have worked out the kinks in its supply chain to ensure that it has sufficient battery production to more than cover its automotive needs. Once that happens, "ample battery supply will allow TSLA to meet its new aggressive Powerwall campaign" (selling batteries for installation residential homes), and also increase sales to electric utilities of larger and denser Powerpack and Megapack rechargeable batteries for utility-scale energy storage. Currently, of course, Tesla's business is heavily weighted towards the automotive market, which is what it's best known for. Indeed, in 2020, the company's automotive business accounted for 94% of all revenues the company produced. But Dorsheimer predicts that the energy storage side of the business will soon take off, and take on an increasingly large amount of the revenue burden, growing to perhaps $8 billion (four times 2020 levels) by 2025, and producing gross profit margins on par with what the automotive business produces that year, about 25%. (Automotive gross margins are currently closer to 22%, while energy storage grosses less than 1%). Helping both divisions improve their gross, says Dorsheimer, will be falling battery costs, which the analyst predicts will decline by as much as 30% in terms of dollar per kilowatt-hour. Cheaper batteries would, after all, make both Tesla's cars, and its battery storage devices more profitable by reducing input costs. So what's the upshot here for investors? Drawing an analogy to Apple Computer, which dropped the second half of its name back in 2007 in acknowledgement of the growing importance of its iPhone business, Dorsheimer believes that Tesla is now "rapidly creating an Apple-esque ecosystem of energy products, harmonized in electrification," so as to make Tesla "The Brand" (emphasis in the original) to own in electricity storage -- just as it already is in electric cars. In that regard, it's worth pointing out that Tesla itself probably agrees with this assessment. That would explain, after all, why Tesla Motors dropped the second half of its name in 2017. Elon Musk was thinking ahead -- and now the Canaccord analyst has figured out what he was thinking ahead to. But not everyone is as enthusiastic about TSLA as Canaccord. Out of 27 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 11 say "buy," 9 suggest "hold," and 7 advice to "sell." With an average price target of $701.17, the analysts expect Tesla stock to fall 6% from current levels. (See TSLA stock analyst on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Ludwig Ahgren breaks the Twitch subscriber record with a 31-day live stream

    Ludwig Ahgren's month-long "subathon" ends tonight after the streamer broke Twitch's all-time record for subscribers.

  • 1966 Rambler American Convertible Out-Horses Mustang, Valiant, Corvair

    That is, with the base engine. And you couldn't really get those rally stripes.

  • UAE to send rover to the moon in 2022

    The UAE is sending a rover to the moon in 2022It's partnering with Japanese company ispaceLocation: Dubai, UAE(SOUNDBITE) (English) EMIRATES LUNAR MISSION PROJECT MANAGER, HAMAD AL-MARZOOQI, SPEAKING OVER SLIDES, SAYING:"This mission will also be used to promote research and development within the country and in the region and to rely on local capabilities in building such sophisticated missions and to also to engage talents in our mission."UAE is pushing for rapid expansion in the space exploration businessto diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oilIt's aiming for a Mars settlement by 2117"So the Emirates Lunar Mission is the first mission to be developed by MBRSC to develop a robot to be sent to the surface of another celestial body, which is the moon, and this will be done completely by our Emirati engineers in MBRSC."

  • ‘Gorilla hail’ pounded parts of Texas. See photos and video from the powerful storm

    Images shared online show just how big some of the hailstones were.

  • Office-Tower Bonds Are Wildly Popular Despite Quiet Downtowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pouring money into bonds backed by U.S. offices, shrugging off concerns about whether workers will ever fill them up like they did before the pandemic.About a third of all of this year’s commercial mortgage backed securities tied to single properties -- nearly $4 billion in total -- have helped finance prime office towers in large city centers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s despite the fact that Covid-19 has eviscerated demand for office space, decimating rents and slashing valuations.There’s no consensus on when a vaccinated workforce might, if ever, flock back, but the industry forecast isn’t great. Office demand may fall 10% to 31%, Deutsche Bank AG analysts said Wednesday.The Durst Organization helped feed hungry investors on Tuesday by pricing $1.1 billion of CMBS to refinance office buildings at 1133 Sixth Avenue and 114 West 47th Street in midtown Manhattan, with strong demand narrowing risk premiums. Bonds backed by loans on marquee properties in Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and elsewhere in New York have also been sold this year.Investors’ robust appetite for office-tower debt may be less a vote of confidence for the return of the urban office sector and more a straightforward hunt for yield in a tight credit-market environment, money managers say.“A lot of crossover corporate-bond buyers are looking at these office CMBS transactions for that incremental yield,” said Jen Ripper, a CMBS investment specialist at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “But in the near term, there’s a lot of uncertainty for the urban office market, and rents, as well as vacancy rates, are under pressure as leases roll off. There are just too many question marks on the safest way to bring people back.”These securitized bonds, known as single-asset single-borrower CMBS, can offer higher yields than other asset-backed debt and corporate paper, and they are often floating-rate securities, an alluring quality at a time when many foresee interest rates rising. SASB securities have built-in safeguards to protect investors in the senior notes in case cash flows suffer, and are underpinned by top-quality assets, making buyers more comfortable, especially for the AAA tranches, Ripper said.The AAA rated slice of Wednesday’s Durst transaction priced at 98 basis points over a swap-spread benchmark for 10-year paper. That compares to a spread of only about 78 basis points over swaps for an average single A rated corporate bond with a seven- to nine-year duration, according to Deutsche Bank.“So you can pick up two full rating categories and incremental basis points,” said Deutsche Bank analyst Edward Reardon.Sales of SASB deals and so-called commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations will likely keep outpacing issuance of what is typically the more popular type of CMBS, known as conduits, in the second quarter, according to analysts at Bank of America Corp. Conduit deals are backed by dozens of different loans from various property sectors, including retail, hotels and industrial real estate.Overall private-label CMBS issuance stands at $29.5 billion this year, 19% higher than at this point in 2020.“It appears that the gradual return of office workers will play out over several years, and no one knows if occupancy will then achieve anywhere near its previous levels,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer of the United Nations Federal Credit Union.U.S.Big banks started releasing quarterly reports on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. released $5.2 billion from its credit reserves, boosting earnings. The company’s fixed-income, currency and commodity trading revenue was stronger than expected, up 15%, while Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said loan demand remains “challenged.”Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported FICC sales & trading revenue of $3.89 billion, up 31% from a year earlierUnited Airlines Holdings Inc. shifted the majority of its $9 billion junk-debt sale to leveraged loans, the latest company to seek more flexible financing in the floating-rate assetsThe leveraged-loan market saw several other adjustments, including:CoreLogic Inc. slashed its offering to $3.25 billion from $4 billion, though pricing firmed to the tight end of guidanceNutrisystem Inc. inserted several covenant changes, which widened pricing on its dealTencent is holding off marketing a planned dollar bond deal Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter, as Asia credit markets have been roiled by the plunge in one of China’s biggest distressed-asset managersFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropeM&A is driving performance in Europe’s secondary market, with Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd.’s bonds jumping in the wake of a takeover bid from CPI Property Group and Aroundtown.The company’s 2025 and 2026 bonds are the best performers in the euro high-grade marketSlovakia is the latest European sovereign to offer new debt, marketing a 15-year euro-denominated issue; Spain, Austria and the U.K. tapped the market with long-dated issues in recent daysThe operator of Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport has hired banks for a potential dual-tranche euro bond offeringAsiaAsian dollar bonds sold off Wednesday as concerns spread about the financial health of China Huarong Asset Management Co., one of the country’s distressed debt managers.Debt offerings slowed amid the turbulence, with just Chinese brokerage Guotai Junan and South Korea’s Shinhan Bank marketing dollar bonds.In Japan, Toshiba Corp.’s debt risk surged after KKR & Co. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. were said to explore offers for the Japanese conglomerate, increasing the possibility it will be taken private and reduce information disclosure for investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 per share for Coinbase Global Inc, projecting a value for the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange at $49.8 billion ahead of its landmark stock market debut on Wednesday. The reference price is not an offering price for investors to purchase shares, but rather a benchmark for performance when the stock starts trading the exchange on Wednesday. Coinbase shares are set to start trading under the "COIN" symbol.