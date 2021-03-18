U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.00
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,945.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,826.50
    +31.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.00
    +8.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.71
    -0.29 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.50
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    -0.28 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1910
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +2.35 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0780
    +0.1410 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,136.73
    -1,637.63 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,137.26
    -36.96 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,030.83
    -185.92 (-0.62%)
     

Ford to build some F-150 trucks without certain parts due to global chip shortage

Kirsten Korosec
·1 min read

Ford said Thursday that some some Ford F-150 pickup trucks and Edge crossover without certain electronic modules due to a twofold punch of a global semiconductor shortage and a lack of parts caused a winter storm.

Ford said it will build and hold the vehicles for a number of weeks, then ship the vehicles to dealers once the modules are available and comprehensive quality checks are complete. The automaker also said it is canceling shifts tonight and Friday at Louisville Assembly Plant due to the semiconductor-related part shortage. Ford said production of the Escape and Lincoln Corsair is expected to resume Monday on short shifts, with full production scheduled to resume Tuesday.

Ford isn't alone in its decision to build vehicles without certain parts as the global chip shortage drags on. GM said earlier this week that certain pickup trucks would be produced without a fuel management module, a device that will prevent these vehicles from achieving top fuel economy performance.

Both Ford and GM have previously issued guidance that the chip shortage will impact its financial results in 2021. Ford has said that if the semiconductor shortage scenario is extended through the first half of 2021, the shortage could lower its between $1 billion and $2.5 billion, net of cost recoveries and some production make-up in the second half of the year. GM said in February that the global shortage of semiconductors will have a short-term impact on its production, earnings and cash flow in 2021.

    Ford's move is likely to tighten inventory of F-Series pickups, the top-selling vehicles in America. Inventories already are tight due to high demand and production losses due to last year's coronavirus-related factory shutdowns.

    A global semiconductor shortage and a February winter storm have combined to force Ford to build F-150 pickup trucks without some computers. The company says the pickups will be held at factories for “a number of weeks,” then shipped to dealers once computers are available and quality checks are done. General Motors also has been forced to build pickups without some computers and install them later.

  • Exclusive: Honda temporarily cutting production at all U.S., Canada plants

    Honda Motor Co said late Tuesday supply chain issues will force a halt to production at a majority of U.S. and Canadian auto plants for a week. The Japanese automaker added the issue will result in some production cuts next week at all U.S. and Canadian plants, citing "the impact from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather over the past several weeks." "In some way, all of our auto plants in the U.S. and Canada will be impacted," Honda said.

  • Disruptor Alert: Amazon Care Will Soon Be Available to All U.S. Amazon Employees

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) employees eager to try the virtual healthcare services that launched a couple of years ago in Seattle will get their chance this summer. On Wednesday, the company announced a nationwide rollout of Amazon Care's online services to begin this summer. Amazon's healthcare ambitions seemed like they were winding down earlier this year when the company disbanded Haven, a joint venture formed three years earlier with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, a lofty goal to disrupt the U.S. healthcare system.

  • MPs say hospitals face disruption as PFI contracts end

    Hundreds of facilities built through private finance initiatives are due to be handed over to the government.

  • Family speaks out after 20-year-old man was killed outside Philly prison

    The main gate of the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility is now the focus of a murder investigation. The family of 20-year-old Rodney Hargrove wants to know how this could have happened near prison grounds.

  • Inflation in focus as Bank of England delivers latest policy verdict

    The Bank of England is not expected to deliver any surprises when it publishes its latest monetary policy decisions on Thursday but the tone of comments made around the announcement will be watched closely.

  • GRAPHIC-U.S. bond worries remain after dovish Fed meeting

    The prospect of higher U.S. Treasury yields remains a central focus of investors, even after the Federal Reserve assured markets it would keep measures in place to support growth despite expectations of a powerful economic rebound. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday pledged to keep rates at record lows for years to come, despite expectations of a sharp acceleration in growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis ebbs. Despite the increase, yields remain low by historical standards after a four-decade bull market in bonds that was accelerated by the Fed’s response to the great financial crisis more than a decade ago.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tech Futures Tumble As Treasury Yields Spike On Inflation Fears; Two Stocks Breaking Out

    Tech futures tumbled as Treasury yields jumped on inflation fears in a second-day Fed reaction. Williams-Sonoma and Upstart were earnings movers.

  • 2021 Dodge Challenger, Charger Add Gold Rush Color From 50th Anniversary Edition

    The yellow paint job is available on the Challenger and Charger's performance models including the Challenger's T/A and T/A 392 and the SRT Hellcats.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. Nio? Own The Top EV Stocks No Matter Who Wins

    Picking the top EV stocks in the electric car race is tough — the universe is vast beyond just Tesla stock. But ETFs aim to take out the guesswork.

  • Jeffrey Epstein's Upper East Side Townhouse Has Sold for $51 Million

    The late sex offender's New York City townhouse and Florida mansion were put on the market in July 2020 for a combined $110 million. A former Goldman Sachs executive has been revealed as the buyer of the Manhattan townhouse.

  • No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard

    Our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor is neither a comet nor asteroid as first suspected and looks nothing like a cigar. Arizona State University astronomers reported this week that the strange 148-foot (45-meter) object that appears to be made of frozen nitrogen, just like the surface of Pluto and Neptune's largest moon Triton. The study's authors, Alan Jackson and Steven Desch, think an impact knocked a chunk off an icy nitrogen-covered planet 500 million years ago and sent the piece tumbling out of its own star system, toward ours.

  • Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

    Oil slipped for a fourth day on Wednesday, weighed down by expectations of weaker demand in Europe and by rising U.S. crude inventories. "The suspension will not do the bloc's economic and fuel recovery any favours," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "The hope now is that Europe can get its sluggish vaccine rollout back on track."

  • Binladin’s Debt Restructuring Is About to Get More Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- A debt restructuring proposal designed to prevent the collapse of construction giant Saudi Binladin Group may face more scrutiny from creditors.The lenders that want a bigger say in the process have held discussions with Rothschild & Co. and may decide to appoint the investment bank in the coming weeks, the people said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.Talks are ongoing, and no final decisions have been made, the people said. Creditors may also choose to hire another adviser or none at all, they said.While it’s not unusual for creditors to seek an independent counsel, they are acting almost a year after Binladin hired Houlihan Lokey Inc. as an adviser for what would be one of the Middle East’s biggest debt revamps. The plan is a response to what banks deem to be the lack of transparency that surrounds the process and an approach by Houlihan that they fear will result in a one-sided deal, according to the people.Houlihan has warned that it would consider resorting to Saudi bankruptcy regulations to overcome any dissent among lenders, they said.Houlihan said lenders aren’t coming under pressure. “Absolutely no discussions have been had with creditors around use of available tools to implement the deal” as the firm is “working with the company and its stakeholders towards a comprehensive recapitalization,” said Arun Reddy, Houlihan’s managing director for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.Rothschild declined to comment.A spokesperson for Binladin said in a statement that “positive discussions with creditors and lenders are advancing” as part of the company’s efforts “to comprehensively recapitalize its balance sheet” and improve operations.“Ongoing engagement with our stakeholder community is expected as we advance the company towards substantial market opportunities,” the spokesperson said.Construction GiantBinladin has been playing a key role in building most of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure since the modern Saudi kingdom was founded in 1932.But it’s fallen on hard times in recent years, accumulating massive losses and debts as it found itself out of favor with the government in the aftermath of a crane accident in Mecca in 2015.The company has since cut tens of thousands of jobs, overhauled top management and reduced salaries to bring down costs. Lower oil prices further curbed the Saudi government’s spending power, deepening Binladin’s troubles.Binladin owes 32.9 billion riyals ($8.8 billion) to more than 50 banks, mostly Saudi and other Gulf lenders but also international heavyweights such as BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Plc, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg.A rare public glimpse into the finances of the Middle East’s biggest construction group paints a complex picture of a company that has received billions in dollars in state support but at the same time is owed large amounts of money from the government for work that’s already been carried out.Although the company’s performance has started to stabilize before the pandemic, its net losses in 2017-2019 reached a cumulative 17.5 billion riyals, one of the documents showed.Seeking ConsensusHoulihan is looking to secure support this month from banks and the Saudi Finance Ministry, in addition to setting up a call for all of the company’s lenders.Binladin’s restructuring adviser has warned in its presentations that a liquidation of the company would have a “devastating impact” on Saudi Arabia’s construction sector and the company’s large workforce. It stated that suppliers, banks and the Saudi government -- which owns roughly a third of the company -- will all be hurt without creditors’ backing for the plan.By hiring an independent adviser like Rothschild, lenders are angling for a better deal and would more likely speak with one voice when dealing with Binladin and its advisers, said the people. It would also ensure that they receive equal treatment and discourage different banks from striking separate deals with the company, they said.Complicating the process, Binladin’s creditor group includes not only commercial banks that have extended roughly 200 different financing facilities, but also the Saudi government, trade creditors and various client liabilities.Risks AboundA Binladin bankruptcy would send shockwaves through the Gulf’s banking system and pose a serious setback to the kingdom’s ambitious economic reforms, which rely on major local companies to deliver its most ambitious projects.Adding another layer of complexity is Binladin’s part in developing the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, a key source of revenue for the Saudi rulers as a destination for millions of pilgrims each year before the global pandemic.Houlihan came onboard last year in an attempt to turn around the company and transform it into a national champion that can support the Saudi crown prince’s goals.The U.S. investment bank has submitted a debt proposal to lenders that gives not only an overview of Binladin’s financial challenges but also charts a possible path forward, allowing the company to turn around its fortunes within seven years and eventually enabling creditors to recoup some of their money, according to the documents.The revamp plan’s success also hinges on Binladin’s progress in securing payments for past work. It’s also counting on the company’s ability to benefit from Saudi Arabia’s plans to pump spending into various mega-projects.(Updates with Houlihan’s comment starting in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.