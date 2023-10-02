Ford cancels dealer stock orders of 2023 F-150 Lightning to do quality checks

Dealer stock orders for the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning were canceled in the U.S. in recent days, the Detroit Free Press has learned.

Ford confirmed Monday that the all-electric pickups are undergoing "additional quality checks" at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center.

Ford is now working to match its 2023 supply with demand as the company prepares to change over to 2024 production later this year, said Ford spokesman Marty Gunsberg.

Ford restarted production of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning on July 31, 2023 after taking the plant down to retool and expand production capabilities in Dearborn.

"As a result, we have canceled some dealer stock orders not submitted as pre-sold" for model year 2023, Gunsberg told the Free Press. Gunsberg noted that customer orders had not been canceled.

"Our manufacturing team is critical to our quality efforts because they are the last line of defense for delivery to our customers," he said. "We've identified a couple of additional areas where we believe additional checks are necessary as we ramp up production."

Ford restarted production of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning on July 31, 2023 after taking the plant down to retool and expand production capabilities in Dearborn.

The issue is not safety related, Gunsberg said.

The estimated number of canceled orders could not be immediately confirmed by Ford.

Earlier this year, Lightning production shut down for five weeks after a fire in a Dearborn holding lot. The fire burned one pickup truck and spread to two others. No injuries were involved. At issue was the battery itself, not vehicle assembly. Battery production for the Lightning begins in Atlanta, with Ford battery supplier SK On; the battery is assembled at the Rawsonville Ford Plant in Ypsilanti. Ford worked with SK On to identify the battery issue and remedy the situation. Production restarted in March.

The company reports third-quarter sales of Lightning and all its other vehicles on Wednesday.

More: Ford F-150 Lightning owners aren't like traditional pickup buyers: What they do differently

More: Ford engine failure investigation expands to new models, nearly 709,000 vehicles

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on X (formerly known as Twitter) @phoebesaid.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2023 Ford Lightning dealer stock orders canceled for quality checks