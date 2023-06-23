Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley Jr. dismissed concerns that the Tesla Inc. Cybertruck could pose a threat to Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, during June 20 interview with CNBC.

"The reality is, America loves an underdog — and we are the market leader for EV [electric vehicle] trucks and vans, and we know those customers better than anyone," Farley said. "And if [Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk] wants to design a Cybertruck for Silicon Valley people, fine."

But with the launch of the Cybertruck approaching, the dynamics of the pickup truck market may soon challenge Farley's words.

The Cybertruck marks Tesla's entry into the electric pickup truck segment, an area previously dominated by Ford with its F-150. Last year, Ford delivered over 13,000 electric F-150 trucks, showcasing the company’s commitment to electrification. While Tesla has been a dominant force in the overall electric vehicle market, the pickup truck market presents a significant opportunity for growth because of its lucrative nature.

Farley further expressed his views on the Cybertruck, describing it as "like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel." He emphasized that Ford's focus is on making trucks for "real people who do real work," implying that the Cybertruck caters more to the tech-savvy demographic of Silicon Valley than to the traditional pickup truck customer base.

While Tesla has not yet disclosed official pricing for the Cybertruck, estimates suggest it could start around $50,000, making it competitively priced against Ford's F-150 Lightning, which starts at around $60,000. But pricing is just one aspect of the overall package, and factors like functionality, reliability and customer preferences will ultimately determine the success of each vehicle.

Where Tesla particularly stands out is through its marketing efforts. Tesla maintains a strict position on not spending money on advertising but that hasn’t stopped incredible demand for their vehicles. But Ford has to spend billions per year on advertising just to maintain the status quo. As the advertising market becomes increasingly complex, with social media and influencers becoming more important and television slowing down in spend. Other solutions like Thumzup, a startup democratizing influencer marketing, continue to grow in prominence as well.

Some reports suggest potential design flaws in the Cybertruck, including issues with suspension, handling and braking. The reports are based on leaked information, and the final product may undergo changes and improvements before production and delivery begin.

Despite Farley's dismissive tone toward the Cybertruck, Ford recently announced its plans to adopt Tesla's charging standard and use a portion of Tesla's Supercharging network. This move was seen as a strategic decision to enhance charging access for Ford customers and leverage Tesla's charging infrastructure. Farley clarified that the partnership was driven by the aim of providing better services to customers and did not hesitate to embrace it.

As the launch of the Cybertruck draws closer, the competition between Tesla and Ford in the electric pickup truck market is set to intensify. The Cybertruck's futuristic design and strong preorder numbers indicate significant interest from consumers. Ford's established position in the pickup truck market and its understanding of the needs of traditional truck owners could give it an edge.

Only time will tell whether Farley's words will stand the test of competition and customer satisfaction.

