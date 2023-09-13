Ford CEO Jim Farley: We made best UAW offer in 8 decades with new 2023 contract proposal

Ford CEO Jim Farley said late Tuesday that the Dearborn automaker has made its third labor contract offer to the UAW in hopes of avoiding a strike at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

"Both sides are looking for a deal. We don’t have one yet. We put in a huge offer today," Farley told the Free Press. "It’ll be the most lucrative offer in the 80-year history of the UAW and Ford."

Ford was the first to submit a counteroffer to the UAW, which earned praise publicly from UAW President Shawn Fain.

An estimated 150,000 autoworkers are represented by the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America based in Detroit, known simply as the United Auto Workers. Ford, General Motors and Stellantis are all negotiating labor contracts in the spotlight now.

Fain has run a high-pressure campaign to get the best four-year deal during a period of record profits, transition and unpredictable volatility.

"We took Shawn’s encouragement to move quickly, which we have," Farley said.

Ford, he noted, employs the most automotive factory workers in the industry at 57,000.

"This contract is turning out to be the future of automotive manufacturing in our country," he said. "Huge wages increases. We’re going to be adding an anti-inflation countermeasure in the contract. We’re getting rid of tiers. We have platinum, literally top 1% health care (coverage) in the United States. People get more time off, I think 17 paid holidays now and five weeks off vacation. Better retirement contributions."

The debate over the tier system involves giving workers the same benefits. UAW wants a 90-day progression for workers to reach a top pay rate, restoring pensions and retiree health care. In previous offers, Ford pushed for a five-year progression while GM and Stellantis wanted a six-year progression.

Farley continued, "This is a really significant enhancement and a very expensive offer, one we ‘ve never seen in the history of the company."

There's a point when a deal could threaten the company's viability and future investments, he said.

Last week, sources close to negotiations said Ford sweetened its counterproposal. That included improving wages, a higher contract ratification bonus and improved cost-of-living adjustments.

"We’re sure hoping the UAW looks at our offer. We’re still very optimistic that we can build this future together in our country," Farley said. "We want to avoid a strike, but we’re prepared for one. The strike would be devastating to so many people. No one understands that more than Ford. Our supply chain, our employees, lost opportunity for wages and profit sharing. We are very profitable now. We’ve got 48 hours to go, here."

Farley emphasized, "We’ve heard the UAW and we know what their priorities are. We put three great offers on the table. We want to make a deal.

"We’re ready."

Fain is scheduled to host a Facebook live discussion on the UAW Facebook page at 5 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update for members and others on the status of its contract negotiations with the Detroit Three.

