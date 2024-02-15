Ford CEO Jim Farley reveals his regrets — and tough lessons learned for automaker

Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed on Thursday costly lessons learned since taking the helm in October 2020 and the company has forfeited big profits with its slow response to fixing quality problems.

"I think we all have regrets. That's a big one for me. It's a humbling thing," he said during an interview in front of analysts at the Wolfe Research Global Auto Conference in New York.

"The capability atrophied in engineering, supply chain and manufacturing at Ford," Farley said. "(CFO) John (Lawler) and I talk about this every day, needed a much more fundamental reset than I had realized."

If Ford had approached its industrial system with the "same vigor" used to restructure and get out of India, restructure South America, China and Europe, quality would have improved and billions in warranty spending would have been slashed much sooner, Farley said.

"It would have required a quite different execution. It's not just getting rid of people. We got rid of 20,000 people. It wasn't that," Farley said. "It's a totally different muscle. I think you would have a much stronger Ford. We would have a much stronger base."

While gains in the company have been significant, the challenges can't be overlooked, he said. The automaker's top priority this year is to dramatically improve launch quality to match Toyota.

"I'm calling (chief operating officer) Kumar (Galhotra) twice a day" now, Farley said, spotlighting the importance of the 2024 F-150 launch and the man who oversees industrial operations.

"We tackled shrinking the company around our profitable business quickly. We restructured the company quickly in overseas operations. Within two years, basically, we went from losing $6 billion overseas to making $2 (billion). ... It has transformed our cash flow," Farley said.

"Ranger, when I joined the company, was 14th on the globe of pickups outside the U.S., and now we're No. 2," he said. "We're constantly beating Toyota now with Ranger in Australia and South Africa. We're now the No. 1 pickup truck in Europe and the U.K. It's a big market there and it's very profitable."

Ford CEO Jim Farley hosts a news briefing about the UAW talks on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 shortly after learning that Ford was the focus of an additional strike target, this time at the Chicago Assembly Plant.

Farley wished, he said, he had had "the same laser focus on transforming" Ford's industrial system. Since cracking down, Farley has seen obvious dramatic changes that lead to quick results.

Manager bonus crackdown

"To be very precise," Farley said, "three years ago was the first year we had kind of record recalls in the U.S. I had just become the CEO. And I looked at the performance management of the middle and entry managers — supply chain, manufacturing and engineering. And 91% of them had a 100% or more on their cash bonus. OK? So, now, it's not the case. You have to set up a culture shift, a performance rewards system."

Now all the managers are accountable for the quality and cost of their work, Farley said. "I could give you 20 examples like that. Things have changed now and we're starting to see the results. Yes, we committed to $2 billion in cost savings across the industrial system. But, to me, much more important than that, last year was the first year we turned around initial quality — 10% better. Yes, we lost a lot of launch volume in Super Duty because we protected the launch for quality. Because the vehicles were engineered through that same system."

Ford's 2023 Super Duty trucks can tow up to 40,000 pounds

While there's real measurable progress, it has taken time, Farley said.

Lessons learned about problems within the industrial operation and trust in change inspired Ford to create a special team working in California that's rapidly developing an affordable electric vehicle to directly compete with Tesla and the Chinese automakers. That team led by former Tesla engineer Alan Clarke has "a completely different orientation" than the industrial team, Farley said. And they are accomplishing things that the industrial team "would've never been able to do," he said.

Where Ford is seeing big dollars

Meanwhile, Ford is seeing a revenue infusion from Ford Pro, which brokers vehicle sales to businesses small and large and provides technology support and maintenance service. The company has seen steady interest from companies and local and state governments for electric vehicles.

Creating separate units of Ford Pro, Ford Blue and Ford Model e has accelerated changes and execution, Farley said.

Ford Pro is the secret sauce, he noted, adding: "It has been a transformation. We have half a million subscribers for software at Pro. The gross margin is 50%."

So much service can be done remotely now, and that's profitable and convenient for business customers.

"The Pro business is literally doubling in profitability every year," Farley said. "We think in a couple years, 20% of the whole profit of Pro won't come from vehicles. It'll come from data and parts. Whether the economy is good or bad, those people still work."

And the Ranger pickup is a superstar globally. It's the second-highest-volume vehicle for Ford, outselling Super Duty trucks internationally, Farley said. "We sell 5,000 Raptors in China for $150,000 each."

What went wrong with EVs

Ford is a distant second to Tesla in U.S. sales of electric vehicles.

"We totally misinterpreted the '21 and '22 spike in sales," Farley said. "We should have put two and two together but we didn't. When we had the chip crisis, there was a bonanza of supply-driven demand. There was nothing to buy. Shelves were completely empty. Tesla, because of the way they did the Model 3 and (Model) Y electric architecture, they could build as many as they could build. They had no chip issues. In that moment, When Y was relatively new, they could scale very quickly for Model Y and the prices exploded for them. It went from about $50,000 to $70,000 and stayed there for about 18 months. And everyone looked at that, including Ford, and said that's the new norm. It wasn't the new norm."

Ford had under-called Mach-E and the F-150 Lighting by two-thirds, and as soon as Ford had capacity with the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning — hitting 5,000-7,000 a month production numbers — Tesla had already figured it out. It was bringing its prices down, and Ford had to bring prices down.

"At first I thought, well this is Tesla being predatory. It turned out that wasn't the case. It turns out, we actually all had the same situation. To get to that level of scale, we had to go to mainstream customers."

But mainstream customers are opting for hybrid vehicles in the near term, while they wait for charging stations to be built and EV prices to come down.

"We're just running into the reality," Farley said. "I'm not going to launch any vehicle if I can't make money on it the first 12 months. That required a lot of change. ... Go small."

Where Ford is pinning its hopes: (Small) size matters

Battery companies have excess capacity now, and Ford has new leverage in various areas, he said.

But even if the federal government eases up on EV mandates, many states will not. But the biggest concern is really China, Farley said. "It's a market that likely will sell 10 million EVs this year in China? ... If you cannot compete fair and square with the Chinese around the world, then 20-30% of your revenue is at risk."

As CEO of a company that has had trouble competing with the Japanese and South Koreans, Farley said, "we have to fix this problem. We have to address this."

Ford CEO Jim Farley poses with an electric Mustang Mach-E. Ford is planning to build a smaller electric vehicle to compete with Tesla and the Chinese.

Changing the talent at Ford has been critical to progress, he said. And betting on smaller EV platforms will be key.

"What the customer has now said to us, if you have anything larger than (the) Escape, it better be really functional or a work vehicle, as an EV," Farley said. "If you do the economics and all that battery for a vehicle that's, let's say, the Escape or smaller, it's totally different. It completely works. In fact, it's dramatically better operating cost than a (Toyota) Corolla or a (Honda) Civic or even a (Ford) Maverick. That is what's really exciting for us. That's a pivot that isn't entirely obvious that Ford has made but we have made it."

Ford plans to break even on EVs but Farley can't pin a timeline.

"I don't want to make predictions," he said. "I've been in the prediction business in the EV business. It hasn't really been a great journey. It feels great in the moment to say, 'It's 2027!' or whatever it is. But it's not reality anymore. What reality is, is I have to run the company by saying to my team it's non-negotiable that we're going to allocate capital to a new affordable electric vehicle ... and you have to make money in the first 12 months. I don't want a bullshit road map. I want, like, a real plan."

All eyes on the Chinese: 'Don't take anything for granted'

It's frustrating because "everywhere we make money except for Model e," Farley said. "I don't know how the market will change. ... I don't know how quickly the Chinese will come. ... Last year, 25% of all vehicles sold in Mexico were sourced in China.

"The world is changing."

If the Chinese can build an electric vehicle for $11,000 or so, Ford must respond, he said. "The Chinese are 10% of the EV market in Europe. They were zero two years ago. So don't take anything for granted. This CEO doesn't."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ford CEO Farley says he has regrets – and reveals why