Ford dealers and Ford Fund invest $2 million in scholarships to help train auto techs

Ford dealers and the Ford Fund, the philanthropic division of the Michigan-based automotive giant, are investing $2 million in scholarship funding in 10 regions to help students pursue careers as automotive technicians.

Spanning more than 20 states and 292 eligible schools, the Ford Auto Tech Scholarship will grant 400 need-based awards to current or future students enrolled in post-secondary auto programs.

Memphis is among the regions where scholarships will be awarded.

Here's what we know about the Ford Auto Tech Scholarship program.

Ford hopes scholarship opportunities can build up pipeline of auto techs

Ford hopes to influence more young people to look at the automotive industry as the sector to face an ongoing shortage of technicians, with more than 4,000 techs needed by 2027.

The Ford Auto Scholarship aims to help create opportunities for high-paying jobs as the industry shifts toward electrification and software integration.

“As vehicles become advanced, we need highly skilled technicians to maintain and service them, Elena Ford, chief dealer engagement officer at Ford, said in a news release. “Partnering with our dealers to invest in these students helps create job opportunities, shapes the future of our communities, and drives growth in our industry.”

At BlueOval City in Haywood County, Ford is building an assembly plant to make electric trucks. It will employ 3,300 and is expected to begin production in 2025.

Who is eligible for Ford Auto Tech Scholarships?

Students eligible for the 2024 Ford Auto Tech Scholarship are required to be pursuing automotive technology degrees or certificates in one of the following regions: Memphis, Greater Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Phoenix, Kansas City, Miami, Seattle and Cincinnati.

The scholarship can be used for all attendance costs including tuition, tools, living expenses and transportation. Ford dealers in each region will serve as a support system by offering advice, onsite training, and career guidance.

Story continues

The Ford Auto Tech scholarships will be distributed by TechForce Foundation, a national nonprofit organization that helps students involved in technical education and pursuing careers as professional technicians.

Ford is partnering with TechForce to award $5,000 per student in financial assistance for education and training in auto and auto/diesel at a wide range of accredited institutions.

“Every technician plays a vital role in moving our communities forward,” TechForce Foundation CEO Jennifer Maher said in a news release. “In order to solve the shortage of technicians the transportation industry currently faces and because diversity drives innovation, we need to make the field more accessible for people of all backgrounds. “By partnering with Ford dealers and Ford Fund to remove barriers to entry and increase greater economic mobility, we pave the way for more communities to thrive.”

How to apply online for a Ford Auto Tech Scholarship

For those looking to apply or find out more information about the 2024 Ford Auto Tech Scholarship, visit the TechForce website at https://techforce.org/fordfundv2.

The application process is open from March 4 through Aug. 31. Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis and applications will be reviewed as received.

Last year’s program resulted in 200 students receiving $1 million in scholarships across four regions of Greater Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Phoenix.

Corey Davis is the Collierville and Germantown reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Corey.Davis@commercialappeal.com or 901-293-1610.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ford Auto Tech Scholarship: Who is eligible and how to apply