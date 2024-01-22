Ford to deliver 9,250 E-Transit vans to USPS this year with multimillion dollar contract

Get ready to see mail delivered with the help of thousands of Ford E-Transit vans, the U.S. Postal Service announced Monday.

Officials from the federal agency held a ceremony in Atlanta to mark the beginning of a shift to electrification of vehicles used for mail service, spotlighting a newly furnished South Atlanta Sorting and Delivery Center with EV charging stations and an E-Transit battery electric parcel delivery van.

Ford E-Transit electric vans are displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla. The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 of the E-Transit vans.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and other White House officials discussed progress on EV infrastructure and outlined plans for a more sustainable future through the electrification of the post office's nationwide fleet, including the purchase of 9,250 Ford E-Transit vans through 2024, the Postal Service said in a news release.

Neither the agency nor Ford revealed the cost. A 2023 E-Transit van, which is built at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, has a retail starting price of $45,995 plus taxes and fees. High volume vehicle purchases typically negotiate prices down from retail cost. These are left-hand drive vehicles, commonly used by mail carriers.

Ford CEO Jim Farley issued this statement, "Our dedicated Ford Pro and E-Transit team are proud to play a role in helping to electrify the largest federal fleet in the country."

The Postal Service said in a news release last year that it planned to spend up to $9.6 billion on electric vehicles, including $3 billion with Inflation Reduction Act money. This financial commitment by 2028 for both vehicles and charging infrastructure will result in a total of 66,230 electric delivery vehicles and an overall acquisition of 106,000 delivery vehicles -- plus an initial order for 14,000 charging stations around the country.

The Postal Service is an independent agency financed with revenue from the sale of postage, products and services. The agency is overseen by a bipartisan board of governors that is implementing a plan to update and sustain the public services, the news release said.

