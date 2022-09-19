U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,868.46
    -4.87 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,774.83
    -47.59 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,445.21
    -3.20 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.87
    +4.68 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.59
    +0.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.30
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4850
    +0.0370 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3630
    +0.4570 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,038.24
    -614.01 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.91
    +7.09 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

Ford drivers could get alerts from nearby pedestrians' phones

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Ford is working on a mobile app designed to alert drivers to pedestrians and bicyclists nearby.

The app, scheduled to debut at the Intelligent Transportation Society of America’s World Congress in Los Angeles this week, uses Bluetooth Low Energy to send a location alert from a pedestrian or cyclist's smartphone to passing Ford vehicles equipped with the latest infotainment system. The system then calculates potential crash risks, providing screen and audio alerts.

Ford said it will demonstrate the technology using T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solution, as well as research from Commsignia, PSS, Ohio State University and Tome Software. The technology has other potential uses, including detecting construction zones and construction workers, according to Ford.

The automaker said the function is intended to complement, not replace, its Co-Pilot 360 advanced driver assistance system. The safety package includes features such as automatic lane keeping and blind spot assistance.

“Newer Ford vehicles already with Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology can detect and help warn drivers of pedestrians, bicyclists, scooter riders and others – and even apply brakes if drivers do not respond in time,” Jim Buczkowski, Ford’s executive director of research and advanced engineering, said in a statement. “We are now exploring ways to expand vehicle sensing capability, for areas drivers cannot see, to help people drive even more confidently on roads increasingly shared by others using their two feet or two wheels.”

Instead of relying upon cameras or radar, which can only detect people and objects in line of sight, Bluetooth Low Energy uses radio waves to sense behind buildings and other obstructions. Ford didn't provide details on how far away a pedestrian might be detected — a key factor for drivers who might need to respond quickly.

The technology is already widely available in smartphones, which typically must pair with other devices in order to communicate. Ford said its application can communicate with multiple similarly-equipped devices within range without pairing them.

Recommended Stories

  • LockerGoga ransomware victims can now recover their files for free

    Victims of the LockerGoga ransomware can now recover their stolen files for free, thanks to a new decryptor released by Romanian cybersecurity firm Bitdefender and the NoMoreRansom Initiative. The LockerGoga ransomware family, known for its attacks against industrial organizations, first emerged in 2019.The file-encrypting malware was infamously used in an attack against Norsk Hydro in March 2019, forcing the Norwegian aluminum manufacturer to stop production for almost a week at a cost of more than $50 million. It was also used in attacks against Altran Technologies, a French engineering consultancy, and U.S.-based chemical companies Hexion and Momentive.

  • FedEx Office Pilots Ford E-Transit Vans for FedEx SameDay® City Service

    Nine pilot markets selected to test Ford E-Transits in various road and weather conditions

  • This Digital Bank Could Rally Hard in the Next Bull Market

    Shares of financial technology company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) have fallen more than 70% from their highs; surely something must be wrong with the business, right? The ongoing student loan freeze hurt the company, but is that a reason to avoid the stock? Banking is one of the world's oldest industries, and traditional banks have ruled that roost for centuries.

  • Tesla Plans Huge Push to Increase Sales in Germany. It Better Go Well.

    Automotive news outlet Automobilwoche reports that Tesla plans to double sales in Germany in 2022. That's an ambitious goal.

  • Tesla Delivers Good News for EV Buyers

    Tesla is the nerve center of the electric vehicle market. While this comparison is meant to try to draw attention to their efforts and their brand, it also reflects the fact that other EV manufacturers recognize that if Tesla is doing well the EV business is doing well. If Tesla coughs, the entire industry will cough.

  • Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data. iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellula

  • XPeng Launches Pilot Program For Autonomous Driving

    Chinese electric vehicle company XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) has launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (City NGP). Guangzhou-based XPeng P5 customers can access City NGP through over-the-air (OTA) updates before launching to other cities. When City NGP is activated with a set destination, the vehicle performs the full range of driving tasks such as cruising from leading vehicles, changing lanes or vehicle overtaking decisions, handling merging/splitting roads, and maintaining spe

  • Auto Roundup: General Motors (GM) & Ford (F) Make a Splash With Key Updates

    General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) offer important updates on their electrification strides and self-driving technologies to keep up with the changing dynamics of the auto industry.

  • China’s EV Startups Suffer Widening Losses Despite Sales Boom

    Rising battery prices and supply-chain delays this year have driven up costs for cash-burning auto makers.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sees a Huge Jump in EV Sales Coming. Cost Is the Key.

    The investment firm is projecting sales of 45 million cars in five years. Car makers figure hit that mark in roughly a decade.

  • Boeing Starliner Will Fly 6 Times -- and Maybe Never Again

    Can Boeing's Starliner compete with SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft on price? And if not, what's the future for Boeing and its spaceship?

  • If You Haven't Done So Yet, It's Time to Buy Qualcomm Stock

    After an epic rally from 2019 to 2021, shares of mobility chip giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) haven't done so well lately. Following yet another sell-off in the market (thanks, inflation), Qualcomm stock is again near its 52-week lows and off over 30% from its all-time high last year. This is now the third time in a year Qualcomm has fallen to this level -- and this time, it's trading for a meager 11 times trailing-12-month earnings per share.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Holds Key Support, But Tesla Begins De Facto Price Cuts

    TSLA is not far from buy points, even as the EV giant starts to offer lower prices. BYD set a huge 2023 goal.

  • Google accidentally sends $250,000 to blogger

    ‘It’s OK if you don’t want it back,’ recipient says

  • What we love and hate about Tesla

    Tesla makes impressive cars, and the auto world has much to thank it for. But it also makes promises it can’t keep. Here's what’s right and what’s wrong with Tesla.

  • Software Growth Stocks: Adobe Pays Record Multiple, Twilio Sets Restructuring

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. 2023 estimates have been revised down for software stocks.

  • Electric Vehicles Took Off. Car Makers Weren’t Ready

    More buyers are lining up for EVs, catching car companies flat-footed and triggering a race for more batteries, factories and materials. “Can I afford to keep waiting for this?”

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Long-Range Goal Of $60 Billion Buyback Re-Affirmed

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Why Adobe Wants Figma and Why Some Investors Are Worried

    The $20 billion price tag is spooking investors and raising questions among analysts, but Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said an earlier successful revamp at the company was also met with early skepticism.

  • Anker charging accessories are up to 39 percent off for today only

    If you're seeking an Anker wireless charger or other smartphone accessories, now is a good time to stock up.