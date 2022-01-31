U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.25
    -10.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,450.00
    -145.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,469.25
    +36.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,951.10
    -14.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.51
    +0.69 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1199
    +0.0047 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • Vix

    28.42
    -2.07 (-6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2870
    +0.0970 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,266.58
    -735.53 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.25
    +12.80 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.78
    +7.71 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Ford’s E-Transit work van offers a cleaner, quieter way to do business

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

While #vanlife makes for great Instagram posts, the reality is that vans are one of the backbones of many businesses. One of the most popular models in that market is Ford’s Transit van. So when the automaker announced that it would electrify the vehicle and add new telematic software, businesses like Amazon and Walmart perked up.

We had a chance to drive the new electric E-Transit, and while this version won’t make it to customers, it does point to a future where the van-life crowd will be appeased. For now, it’s strictly a business-only affair and, from our time in the van, it’s ready to take on most of those work tasks. Check out the video above for the full story.

