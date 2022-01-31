Ford’s E-Transit work van offers a cleaner, quieter way to do business

While #vanlife makes for great Instagram posts, the reality is that vans are one of the backbones of many businesses. One of the most popular models in that market is Ford’s Transit van. So when the automaker announced that it would electrify the vehicle and add new telematic software, businesses like Amazon and Walmart perked up.

We had a chance to drive the new electric E-Transit, and while this version won’t make it to customers, it does point to a future where the van-life crowd will be appeased. For now, it’s strictly a business-only affair and, from our time in the van, it’s ready to take on most of those work tasks. Check out the video above for the full story.