Ford earnings preview: New reporting structure, profit guidance...and more!

Ford (F) will report Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday—and for the first time ever it will break down those earnings across its three new business segments: Ford Blue for gas powered cars, Ford Model e for electric vehicles, and Ford Pro for its commercial and fleet sales.

Overall for the automaker, Ford is expected to report top-line revenue of $36.11 billion, which would be a 5% jump from the $34.4 billion it reported a year ago. Ford is also expected to post adjusted EPS of $0.41, and adjusted net income of $1.60 billion. Last year Ford reported a $3.1 billion net loss for the quarter due losses recognized in the quarter due to its investment in adventure EV-maker Rivian.

Ford’s Q1 earnings follow GM’s (GM) stellar quarterly report earlier in April, where the automaker exceeded profit and revenue expectations, and upped its full-year EBIT-adjusted earnings guidance to $11.0 billion-$13.0 billion.

For investor expectations: will the automaker be able to come up with Ford new growth or cost savings opportunities to boost profitability?

Part of those efficiencies may come from Ford’s new reporting structure. In late March Ford held a teach-in with investors and Wall Street analysts to go over the reporting structure for the three new business units, and expectations for the company overall. Of note: whether Ford will maintain or update the following key forecasts:

Full-year adjusted EBIT of $9 billion to $11 billion – and adjusted free cash flow of about $6 billion

2023 segment-level EBIT expectations: a full-year loss of about $3 billion for Ford Model E; about $7 billion for Ford Blue; about $6 billion for Ford Pro.

Expectations that Ford Model E will approach break-even status (by a revenue minus certain variable cost basis) by the end of this year

8% EBIT margin objective by late 2026 for Ford Model E

Electric vehicle production run rates of 600,000 units by the end of 2023 and two million by the end of 2026”

When asked about the losses expected in the Model E business, Ford CFO John Lawler said at the teach-in that Ford is “investing in growth.” That means that long-term investments in new vehicles and plants will weigh on Ford Model E profitability next year. Lawler also said growing manufacturing scale, insourcing of parts, improving battery technology, and simplifying platforms will eventually lead to profitability, and achieving that 8% EBIT margin target.

Turning back to Q1, last month Ford reported Q1 deliveries rose 10.1% versus a year ago in the U.S., powered by strong truck and SUV sales. Ford’s EV sales were 41% year over year, totaling 10,866 units, though hybrid sales dipped 4% to 27,064. In comparison, Ford sold nearly 437,976 internal combustion cars in Q1 in the U.S.

To take advantage of first quarter demand, Ford said it will boost production of the Ford Transit and E-Transit vans, Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, Bronco Sport, and Maverick pickup.

