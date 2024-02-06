Ford earnings report shows revenue is up by $2B, net income down as EVs bleed costs

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday reported 2023 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $10.4 billion, compared to $10.4 billion in 2022 and $10 billion in 2021. For the fourth quarter alone, Ford reported EBIT of $1.1 billion compared to $2.6 billion a year ago.

For 2023, the Dearborn automaker reported revenues of $176.2 billion, up from $158 billion in 2022. For the fourth quarter, Ford reported revenues of $46 billion compared with $44 billion a year ago.

Operating cash flow was $14.9 billion for 2023 with an adjusted free cash flow of $6.8 billion, which exceeds company guidance to Wall Street.

“We’re the only company that gives customers such a wide range of choices — gas, hybrid and electric vehicles — made possible by our Ford+ plan and the talented team that’s carrying it out,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a news release. “Ford is creating a product, software and services powerhouse with huge potential for this year and the long haul.”

One year ago, Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the automaker fell short on productivity and efficiency that left about $2 billion on the table, "below our expectations." Quality and cost challenges remained a top priority. Farley told industry analysts at that time: "To say I'm frustrated is an understatement." He said 2023 would be "pivotal" and required better execution and performance.

Ford’s fourth quarter net income was a loss of $526 million, compared with $1.3 billion in 2022, and full year net income was $4.3 billion compared with a loss of $2 billion in 2022, the company said.

The net loss of $526 million in fourth quarter is attributable to special items including an accounting loss related to pension re-measurement.

What created headaches in fourth quarter

The six-week UAW strike against the Detroit Three hit Ford hard, shutting down production of the Ford Bronco and Ranger at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, which meant fewer vehicles built to sell.

Just 831 Ranger trucks sold in fourth quarter, down 92% from the year earlier, according to a Cox Automotive analysis released this week. "Typically, Ranger sales are at least 20,000 to 30,000 units in any fourth quarter. Bronco sales plummeted 54% to just over 14,000 units when 25,000 to 30,000 has been normal the past couple of years."

UAW official and Ford employee Marcel Edwards picks up UAW On Strike signs as he walks across Michigan Avenue to watch live announcement at Local 900 across from Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

The strike on Chicago Assembly came next, where workers build the Ford Explorer, Police Interceptor and Lincoln Aviator. But the final blow involved shutting down the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, and production of the Super Duty pickup trucks that generate huge revenue for the automaker, as well as Expedition production.

Cox provided these fourth quarter sales highlights:

F-Series sales sunk by 5% to 177,419 vehicles, the lowest for any fourth quarter in at least six years.

Expedition sales fell 17% to fewer than 17,000 vehicles.

And Explorer, which had plenty of inventory as the strike started, suffered only a 5% sales drop.

Bronco Sport sales spiked 59% to more than 31,000 units, the highest for a fourth quarter since before the pandemic. The vehicle, built in Mexico, was not affected by the strike.

E-Series commercial van sales climbed 26% for their highest level since 2019.

"The electric Mustang Mach-E, also built in Mexico, had sales up 5% to just under 12,000 units, its best performance in any fourth quarter since it was introduced three years ago," Cox said. "The Maverick, which comes standard as a hybrid, also had its best sales since its introduction three years ago with sales up 22%."

A grim look at fourth quarter

In the fourth quarter, Ford Motor managed a 1% sales increase to 484,458 vehicles in the U.S. from the year earlier while the market was up 8%, Cox Automotive said. "That caused Ford’s market share to fall to among the lowest levels in recent times."

Ford typically sold 500,000 to 600,000 units in the fourth quarter in the 2018 to 2020 timeframe. The Ford brand sold 462,081 vehicles in the quarter, its second lowest fourth-quarter sales in at least six years with just a 0.6% increase.

Prices remained strong

Fourth quarter sales grew just 1% while customers saw incentives reach $3,145 on average per vehicle. Still, Ford Motor's average transaction price (ATP) remained strong at $55,614, up almost 1% from a year earlier, Cox said.

Image taken at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn on Jan.24, 2024.

"The U.S. auto industry in total closed December with an average transaction price of $48,759, down 2% from the year earlier, according to Kelley Blue Book," Cox said.

Average transaction prices for Ford brands remained strong, according to Cox:

The Bronco surged by 15% to $64,120, its highest ever.

Ranger climbed by 9% to past $42,000 for the first time.

Expedition, Ford brand’s priciest model, had a 4% increase to $76,976.

F-Series saw a 1% gain to $67,010.

Meanwhile, competitive electric vehicle price cuts created Mustang Mach-E sales growth along with a 4% price drop in the average transaction price to $56,995, its lowest price for any fourth quarter since it was introduced three years ago, Cox said. The popular Maverick saw average transaction prices grow 7%, Cox said. At $31,793, the Maverick has the lowest average transaction price of any Ford model.

Lincoln remained stronger than its competitors on average transaction prices. according to Cox:

Lincoln’s prices grew 2% higher to $67,412 while the overall luxury segment fell by 9% to $62,523 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book.

The Navigator, Lincoln’s most expensive model, had a 3% gain to a $105,538 average transaction price.

A snapshot of the Detroit Three

General Motors on Jan. 30 reported fourth quarter pretax profits of $1.8 billion down 54% from 2022. For the full-year 2023, GM pretax profits dropped more than 14% to $12.4 billion compared with $14.5 billion in 2022, according to Free Press reports. The UAW labor strike in the fourth quarter cost GM $900 million before taxes in the quarter and $1.1 billion for the year.

Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Jeep and Ram Trucks, is scheduled to report its financials later this month.

