Ford extends F-150 EV production halt through at least next week

min read
FILE PHOTO: The Lightning logo is seen on the side of an all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Wednesday it will extend a suspension of production of its F-150 Lightning electric vehicle through at least the end of next week as it investigates a battery issue.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said that, during a pre-delivery quality inspection, one EV truck displayed a battery issue. Ford said it believes it has identified the root cause and by the end of next week expects to conclude an investigation and apply findings to the truck’s battery production process, which could take a few weeks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

