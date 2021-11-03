U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,643.64
    +12.99 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,054.89
    +2.26 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,736.42
    +86.82 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,395.83
    +33.98 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.75
    -3.16 (-3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    -24.80 (-1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.22 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5930
    +0.0440 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3662
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0800
    +0.1380 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,604.36
    -743.85 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,549.22
    +17.69 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck reservations surpass 160,000

Aria Alamalhodaei
·1 min read

Ford Motor Company confirmed that reservations for the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck have surpassed 160,000, less than six months after its debut.

The U.S. automaker has been accepting $100 refundable reservations for the vehicle since its unveiling. Ford has seen a high level of consumer interest, bagging 20,000 reservations on the first day, 44,000 by the end of the second day, and 120,000 by the end of June.

In a second-quarter earnings call in June, CEO Jim Farley said that nearly 75% of those customers were new to Ford.

Ford unveils the F-150 Lightning, its all-electric pickup truck that will start under $40,000

He added that around 40% of people were planning on trading in an internal combustion engine truck, which “it indicates a move a little bit faster to full-size truck [battery electric vehicles] than maybe our optimistic assumptions,” he said.

In response to the reservation figures, the automaker said it would earmark an additional $250 million and bolster its workforce by 450 to increase the annual production capacity of the Lightning. The trucks will go on sale to customers in spring 2022.

The Lightning, which will be available in four trims, is a critical part of the automaker’s strategy to transition a greater portion of its fleet to electric. Ford is joining newer entrants like Rivian – which rolled its first R1T truck off the production line in September – in taking aim at the pickup truck segment. The F-150 is the best-selling truck in America. Ford reported it had sold 787,422 F-series trucks in 2020.

The base version of the Lightning will start at $39,974, while the midseries XLT model will start at $52,974, both excluding taxes.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Demand Is Through the Roof

    In a tweet this week, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk all but confirmed that demand for its vehicles remains through the roof. This way, if Tesla does ramp up supply significantly in the coming quarters we can rest assured that there's likely plenty of demand for increased production volume to grow into. In response to a Tesla fan on Twitter who thanked Musk for Tesla stock's staggering performance recently, the CEO took the opportunity to emphasize that Hertz' (OTC: HTZG.Q) recent announcement about its plans to order 100,000 Tesla vehicles by the end of 2022 wasn't some special contract of sorts.

  • 2 EV Stocks That Are Set to Keep Growing; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Let’s talk about electric cars. It’s an opportune time, as the auto industry is shifting to electrification. While the base technology is hardly new, a combination of factors has recently pushed it back into the limelight. Improvements in battery technology, along with advances in plastics, carbon fiber, and metallurgy, now make possible the production of lighter weight, longer ranged, electric vehicles (EVs), while the political climate has shifted in favor of them and against the gasoline powe

  • Ford stock slips as total monthly U.S. vehicle sales drop 4%, while EV sales nearly triple to a monthly record

    Shares of Ford Motor Co. slipped 0.3% in morning trading Wednesday, after the automaker said total October U.S. sales fell 4.0% from a year ago, led as a drop in truck sales offset a jump in sport utility vehicle sales, while sales of electric vehicles nearly tripled to a new monthly record. Total sales fell 4.0% to 175,918 vehicles, with trucks down 7.0% to 94,449, SUVs up 12.8% to 78,327 and cars down 74.3% to 3,142. EV sales rose 195% to 14,062, with E-Transits sold out and electric F-150 Lig

  • Rivian Automotive Targets IPO Valuation Just Above $60 Billion

    The Amazon-backed electric-vehicle startup is seeking a valuation in a range just above $60 billion in its initial public offering next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • EV startup Rivian could be worth nearly as much as Honda in U.S. IPO

    (Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc, which is backed by Amazon.com Inc, is targeting a valuation of more than $53 billion for its U.S. debut, making the electric vehicle manufacturer potentially almost as valuable as rival Honda Motor. It is currently pursuing a two-track strategy: building electric delivery vans for Amazon and developing an electric pickup and SUV brand aimed at affluent individuals.

  • Should you get an electric car? Here are some pros and cons

    With more affordable options on the market, EVs are quickly becoming practical alternatives to gas cars. But is it right for you? Here are some basics.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Musk says Hertz deal isn’t signed — and questions Tesla rally after the announcement

    A deal for Hertz to buy 100,000 Tesla vehicles isn't signed yet, CEO Elon Musk tweeted as he questioned the stock-market rally that has ensued.

  • Honda October sales limited by limited inventory

    Inventory shortages continue to hold back Honda Motor Co. monthly sales in the U.S. The Honda and Acura brands combined for 97,083 vehicles sold in October. The company (NYSE:HMC) noted that there has been limited supply of key Honda and Acura models, most notably the all new models of the Honda Civic and the East Liberty-built Acura MDX. After a strong performance for much of the year, inventory shortages caused by microchip supply chain issues began to catch up with Honda in the past three months.

  • As Hertz gets ready to add Tesla vehicles, rental-car bonds could get riskier: Moody’s

    Electric cars depreciate faster than those driven by internal combustible engines, mainly because the technology is changing so quickly, says credit firm Moody's in a new report.

  • ZipCharge Go is a suitcase-size powerbank for EVs

    ZipCharge has launched Go, a portable charger for EVs, at the Cop26 climate summit.

  • Elon Musk should not let go of win-win deal with Hertz

    New Teslas will give Hertz much-needed brand prestige, and car rentals will help the EV company convert new customers.

  • Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acquisition

    Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday it will buy freight-forwarder Senator International along with two Boeing aircraft, the firm's latest move to boost its businesses beyond ocean shipping. Maersk, which handles one in five containers shipped worldwide, will acquire the German logistics firm, whose largest business is within air freight, for an enterprise value of around $644 million, it said. With two-thirds of Maersk's revenue still coming from container shipping, the firm is aiming to expand its services to include more air and land-based freight, hoping to deliver door-to-door logistical solutions to clients like Walmart and Puma.

  • Ford Bronco DR is a V8-powered Baja truck you can own

    Not content with showing off a bunch of modified versions of its lineup at SEMA, Ford has decided to introduce the most outrageous 2022 Ford Bronco you'll be able to buy: the Ford Bronco DR. It's intended for the Baja 1000 with a V8 and Multimatic spool-valve shocks among other things, and you can have one. Yes, unlike road-going Broncos, the DR gets the 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

  • AirAsia interested in potential Airbus A321neo freighter

    Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd is in talks with Airbus SE about its interest in the manufacturer developing a new freighter version of its A321neo passenger plane, the head of its logistics arm said on Wednesday. AirAsia would seek to convert a "meaningful chunk" of its 362 orders for the passenger version of the A321neo narrowbody to a dedicated freighter, said Pete Chareonwongsak, CEO of AirAsia logistics division Teleport.

  • Tesla cars available to Uber drivers in London

    Uber drivers in London will be able to use clean air funds to buy or lease a Tesla car at discounted rates from Wednesday.

  • Tesla software recall may head off dispute with U.S. safety regulators

    Tesla has issued a recall that automatically sent a software update fixing a safety problem in its electric vehicles, apparently heading off a looming confrontation with U.S. safety regulators.

  • He was shooting at passing cars on a major Florida highway. Someone got hit, cops say.

    A stretch of I-95 on Florida’s Treasure Coast turned into a crime scene early Sunday morning when a shooter opened fire on passing drivers, authorities say.

  • Independence man killed in end-over-end crash on I-435 in south Kansas City

    The driver was identified as 32-year-old Joshua L. Branham. He was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

  • Tesla Introduces Supercharger For Non-Tesla EVs

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) launched its Non-Tesla Supercharger pilot at 10 Supercharger locations in the Netherlands, reaching over 25,000 Superchargers globally. Now ten stations are accessible to Dutch Non-Tesla EV drivers via the Tesla app (version 4.2.3 or higher). Tesla users can plug in and out, while non-Tesla EV drivers will have to indicate on the app when to start and stop the charging session. The price of electricity will stay the same for Tesla owners, but non-Teslas will incur additi