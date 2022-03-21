Ford's F-150 Lightning will offer an EPA-rated 320 miles of range

Ford was slightly conservative with its initial range estimates for the F-150 Lightning. The automaker has shared final EPA range estimates for its electric pickup truck, and the Extended Range variants of the XLT, Lariat and fleet-only Pro offer up to 320 miles of driving, or 20 more than the original targets. The standard-range XLT, Lariat and Pro trucks still provide the 230 miles Ford first claimed, although Lightning Platinum buyers will be happy to know they'll get an estimated 300 miles instead of the previously promised 280.

It's unclear if these definitive EPA ranges factor cargo into the performance. Ford told YouTube personality Marques Brownlee last year that its estimates included a 1,000-pound payload, which would lead to considerably longer ranges in everyday driving. We've asked Ford if this factor is still present today, but it wouldn't be surprising if Ford was just as cautious as before. Cargo significantly affects EV range, and the company might not want to oversell the F-150 Lightning to workers counting on that heavy-duty capability.

The F-150 Lightning will reach customers later this spring, with prices starting under $40,000 for fleet models. Provided the range claims hold up in real-world use, they'll help Ford compete against rivals like the Chevy Silverado EV and Rivian R1T. The potential surplus battery power should also be helpful for charging work equipment, other Lightning trucks and even entire homes.