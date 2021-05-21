U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

Ford received almost 45,000 F-150 Lightning pre-orders in under 48 hours

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning is already a hit. Enthusiasts made almost 45,000 reservations in less than 48 hours, according to CEO Jim Farley. The company officially unveiled the truck on Wednesday, a day after it made a cameo during President Joe Biden's speech at Ford's factory in Dearborn, Michigan.

The F-150 Lightning boasts up to 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque, as well as fast charging. Ford is aiming for an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles as standard and 300 miles with the extended model. The truck starts at $40,000 and it'll ship next spring.

The impressive pre-order figures for the F-150 Lightning align with high demand for other electric trucks. An initial batch of 10,000 Hummer Edition 1 reservations reportedly sold out within 10 minutes last year. Meanwhile, in late 2019, Tesla received 250,000 pre-orders for the Cybertruck within five days.

