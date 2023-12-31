Ford F-series Super Duty is 2024 Free Press Truck of the Year

2024 Free Press Truck of the Year: Ford F-series Super Duty

The Ford 2023 F-350 King Ranch Super Duty pickup.

Base price: $44,970

A cornerstone of the F-series’ incredible 46-year run as America’s bestselling nameplate, the F-250, F-350 and F-450 medium-duty pickups are my choice for Detroit Free Press Truck of the Year.

They embody the concept of workhorse and show horse. Equally suited to roles from work trucks at utilities, work sites and agriculture to towing multimillion-dollar horse and travel trailers, the Super Duties are a mainstay of American life and business, now better than ever.

Capable of towing up to 40,000 pounds, the Super Duties are also advanced and luxurious. The Super Duty added driver assistance features to simplify everything from backing up to a loading dock with the tailgate down to planning a route that accommodates your trailer’s length, height and width.

A camera mounted in the top of the tailgate of Ford 2023 Super Duty pickups makes it easier to back up with a loaded bed.

My final Super Duty evaluation drive was in a top-of-the-line Platinum model equipped with a 6.7L diesel that produces 500 horsepower and 1,200 pound-feet of torque, a number that would’ve been dismissed as a typo a few years ago. Sitting in its spacious crew cab, I covered 449 miles of highway in comfort and security, accompanied by a host of safety and driver assistance features that included lane centering and adaptive cruise control. I got 17.7 mpg, a tribute to the fact that a modern diesel remains the best tool to efficiently move the biggest trailers a long way.

Second place: 2023 Chevrolet Colorado

The 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison rock crawling on an off-road trail

Base price: $29,200

Chevy’s midsize pickup added off-road capability, an improved interior and Google-based infotainment controls for 2023.

A turbocharged 2.7L four-cylinder gasoline engine produces more horsepower and torque than the previous model’s 3.6L V6 or 2.8L diesel. The standard eight-speed automatic transmission’s electronic controls contribute to performance when towing or off-road.

Google Built-In voice recognition offers connected navigation and is compatible with Apple CarPlay.

For 2024, Chevy added a Colorado ZR2 Bison off-road model developed with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV).

Third place: 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV electric pickup work truck can tow up to 10,000 pounds.

Base price: About $74,000

Available initially only as a work truck, the Silverado EV leverages GM’s Ultium suite of battery, motor and software packages to deliver up to 450 miles driving range on a charge. Initially priced around $74,000, the max-range work truck is the first in a wide array of electric Silverados scheduled to roll out of GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in 2024. Likely next up, the sporty and luxurious RST, with prices starting around $105,000.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST goes on sale to individual customers in 2024. Prices for the First Edition model start at $105,000.

