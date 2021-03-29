U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

Misusing Ford’s 2021 F-150 pickup generator

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Ford’s F-150 pickup has dominated vehicle sales in the US for over 30 years. The vehicle itself (along with most other pickups on the market) has moved away from straight utilitarian use and morphed in some cases into a luxury vehicle that can also haul a chicken coop once in a while. That said, the F-150 still has a place not only in the traditional contractor, landscaper, and agriculture world as a workhorse, but also as a mobile office for anyone that needs to plug in and power their gear.

We took the 2021 F-150 Platinum trim level to the middle of a field to see just what we could accomplish with the pickup’s new built in Power Pro generator. Relaxing in the comfortable and luxurious cab with our laptop was a breeze, but we also ventured outside to see just how many things we could plug in and use in an area more commonly associated with cows and sheep than gamers and cooks.

