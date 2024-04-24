Ford first quarter earnings bruised by 2024 F-150 launch, but revenue up 3%

Ford Motor Co. was bruised financially by the launch of the 2024 F-150 pickup, Ford CFO John Lawler said Thursday after the automaker released its first-quarter earnings report.

The company's Ford Blue segment, covering internal-combustion vehicles, saw a 66% drop in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to $900 million, which was directly affected by the production and ramp-up of the truck. Vehicles have been held for quality review for months, the company has confirmed. Lawler said the financial blow is a "timing issue" that will resolve itself next quarter when Ford plans to ship some of the 60,000 trucks currently in its inventory.

Overall, Ford’s revenue for the first three months of this year was $42.8 billion, up 3% from a year ago despite the decline of vehicle shipments. The company has increased revenue in each of the past three years and expects to do so again in full-year 2024, Ford said in a news release.

Net income for the quarter was $1.3 billion; overall adjusted earnings before interest and taxes totaled $2.8 billion. Operating cash flow in the period was $1.4 billion; adjusted free cash flow was a use of $500 million, the automaker said Thursday.

F-150 delay should reduce future quality issues

While Ford has delayed shipping trucks three to six weeks, and that "hurt," Ford CEO Jim Farley said, new F-150 quality review testing shows the company is dramatically reducing issues that will lead to fewer recalls and lower warranty costs. After a vehicle launch over the past few years, Ford has seen a much higher-than-industry-average spike in quality issues, he said. These changes will bring future quality costs to an end, Farley said during a call with industry analysts.

"We're really focusing on our launches," Farley said.

Electric vehicle segment 'a huge drag'

Overall, Lawler said Ford experienced a "really solid quarter" during the first three months of the year because its Ford Pro segment of the company, focused on business-to-business sales, is driving significant profit, even as the Model e segment that builds and sells electric vehicles continues to be a financial drain as prices get more competitive.

“We have to make tremendous progress on Model e. It’s a huge drag,” Farley said. “We’re very clear-eyed about that.”

Investors should understand that Ford is going to build a profitable EV business and it needs to survive on its own and “not be subsidized,” he said.

Also, Lawler said, "We are shedding behaviors that have weighed down performance."

Launches are being retimed, too, Farley said. The company is looking to harness cost savings related to battery development as well as consumer behavior.

A year ago, Farley divided the company into Ford Blue (gas, hybrid), Ford Model e (electric vehicles) and Ford Pro (commercial products). Farley and Lawler emphasize that all startup companies lose money in the beginning, with Amazon being a primary example.

First quarter 2024 earnings highlights

Ford reported 2.8 billion in earnings before interest and taxes for the first three months, compared with $3.4 billion in 2023. Two years ago, Ford reported $2.3 billion in first-quarter earnings.

$42.8 billion revenue for the first quarter this year, up 3% from $41.5 billion a year ago despite fewer vehicle shipments. Ford saw $34.5 billion in first quarter earnings in 2022.

Ford ended the quarter with $25 billion in cash on hand and nearly $43 billion in liquidity . A year ago, Ford had $29 billion in cash on hand, $46 billion in liquidity.

Ford Credit earned $326 million before taxes, driven by used-car auction values and lease return rates , compared with $303 million for the same quarter a year ago.

Ford Pro earnings before interest and taxes was $3 billion, compared with $1.4 billion a year ago. Ford Pro saw first quarter revenue of $18 billion, up 36% from a year ago.

And Ford Blue earnings before interest and taxes was about $900 million, compared with $2.6 billion a year ago. Revenue in the segment was $21.8 billion.

Model e earnings reflected a loss of $1.3 billion as industry price challenges continued, with costs flat from a year ago, compared with a loss of $722 million first quarter in 2023.

Shareholders of record on May 8 will receive a 15-cent per-share dividend in June.

GM exceeds Wall Street expectations with good news

General Motors reported on Tuesday a pretax profit of $3.9 billion in the first quarter, up 1.8% from a year earlier. Its revenue spiked nearly 8% to $43 billion, beating Wall Street expectations with the help of gasoline-powered pickup trucks and SUVs; lower raw material costs and improved production of battery cell modules.

