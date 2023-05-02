Ford first quarter revenue, profits top estimates; EV unit loses $722 million

Ford (F) reported first quarter revenue and earnings that topped Wall Street expectations on Tuesday while also breaking out results for its EV segment for the first time as losses totaled more than $700 million in Q1.

Revenue came in at $41.5 billion for the quarter, up 20% from last year and beating expectations for $36.1 billion. Earnings per share came in at $0.63, more than the $0.41 expected by analysts. Last year, Ford reported a net loss of $3.1 billion during its first quarter due to losses related to its investment in EV maker Rivian (RIVN).

Ford stock was down about 1% in after hours trading following these results.

Ford's breakdown of its business segments still shows deep losses in its Model e EV business unit, though that is expected to improve through the end of the year.

Here are Ford's first quarter results by business segment:

Ford Blue : $25.1 billion in revenue, $2.623 billion in EBIT, 10.4% EBIT margin

Ford Model e : $700 million in revenue, ($722 million) in EBIT, -102% EBIT margin

Ford Pro: $13.2 billion in revenue, $1.366 billion in EBIT, 10.3% EBIT margin

"Quarterly shipments of and revenue from EVs were limited by production interruptions of two highly popular vehicles: the Mustang Mach-E SUV, to make industrial changes that will nearly double manufacturing capacity, and the F-150 Lightning pickup, to isolate and address a battery issue before it became a problem for customers," Ford said in a statement.

As for its outlook, Ford reaffirmed a few key metrics issued in late March during its teach-in with investors and Wall Street analysts regarding the reporting structure for its three new business units.

Full-year adjusted EBIT is expected to come in at $9 billion-$11 billion with adjusted free cash flow of about $6 billion. Segment level EBIT expectations for 2023 include a full year loss of $3 billion for its Model e unit, $7 billion in EBIT for Ford Blue, and $6 billion in EBIT for Ford Pro.

Electric vehicle production run rates of 600,000 units by the end of 2023 and 2 million by the end of 2026. In a separate release on Tuesday, Ford announced it would be re-opening orders for its all-electric Mustang Mach-E on Wednesday with prices lowered by up to $4,000 for some models.

U.S. President Joe Biden stands next to a Ford Mustang Mach-E (electric) SUV during a visit to the Detroit Auto Show, to highlight electric vehicle manufacturing in America, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., September 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The company also said March it expected its Model e unit will approach break-even status by the end of this year, and is targeting an 8% EBIT margin by late 2026 for this segment, but did not mention this outlook in Tuesday's earnings release. It's possible investors will hear more about these metrics during Ford's capital markets event held on May 21-22.

Last month Ford reported Q1 deliveries rose 10.1% versus a year ago in the US, powered by strong truck and SUV sales. Ford's EV sales were up 41% year over year to 10,866 units, though hybrid sales dipped 4% to 27,064. In comparison, Ford sold nearly 437,976 internal combustion cars in Q1 in the US

To take advantage of first quarter demand, Ford said it will boost production of the Ford Transit and E-Transit vans, Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, Bronco Sport, and Maverick pickup.

Ford’s Q1 earnings follow GM’s (GM) stellar quarterly report earlier in April, where the automaker exceeded profit and revenue expectations, and upped its full-year EBIT-adjusted earnings guidance to $11 billion-$13 billion.

