Ford to give free adapters for Tesla Superchargers to F-150 Lightning, Mach-E owners

Owners of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning in the U.S. and Canada will be sent fast-charging adapters for free to access the Tesla Supercharger network, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced Wednesday.

He tweeted from @jimfarley98 on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that owners of the all-electric SUV and pickup may reserve the adapter.

"This is our way of saying thank you!" Farley wrote. "We want to make charging more convenient for our Ford EV owners, so we're excited to add Tesla chargers and will continue growing our BlueOval Charge Network. More details soon."

This change will more than double the number of fast chargers available to Ford EV drivers nationwide, the company said.

Ford was the first to reach an agreement with Tesla for its EV customers to access about 12,000 Superchargers, rapidly improving access to dependable public charging.

Ford has sold 39,858 Mustang Mach-E SUVs and 107,372 Lightning pickups, according to sales data through December 2023. That's nearly 150,000 consumers who appear to qualify.

Ford did not provide details about the cost associated with the adapter purchase. The Dearborn automaker said it depends on how many people request the adapter.

A Tesla auto charges on May 10, 2023, in Westlake, Calif. All of Ford Motor Co.'s current and future electric vehicles will have access to about 12,000 Tesla Supercharger stations starting in 2024, according to an announcement Thursday, May 25, 2023, by Ford CEO Jim Farley and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last year, "It is our intent to do everything possible to support Ford and have Ford be on an equal footing at Tesla Superchargers."

Eligible owners can reserve a complimentary adapter starting this spring. Ford spokesman Dan Barbossa told the Detroit Free Press that owners of 2021-24 model year vehicles qualify.

He said Ford, along with other automakers, is transitioning to a universal charging system on vehicle models starting in 2025.

