U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.89
    -126.61 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,213.19
    -703.20 (-2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,430.17
    -441.36 (-3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.67
    -46.28 (-2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.10
    -1.26 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.30
    +10.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    -0.36 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2579
    +0.0119 (+0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7600
    -1.0770 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,343.86
    -1,723.90 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.79
    -31.57 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Ford government owes employees explanation about job relocation plan: OPSEU/SEFPO

·2 min read

TORONTO, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - OPSEU/SEFPO's leaders say the Ford government must address many unanswered questions surrounding its budget announcement to cut government jobs in the Greater Toronto Area.

OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick says it's irresponsible to put a vague reference in the budget of a plan that will affect the lives of thousands of people.

"Our members are feeling anxious about what this means to their lives," says Hornick. "We should have been consulted about this before the government put this out there."

Hornick says there is a need to expand access to public services around the province, but this should not come at the expense of downsizing in the Greater Toronto Area.

She also points out that most organizations in both the public and private sectors rely on the GTA as the biggest source of skilled professionals and the Ontario Public Service is no exception.

"The way to find qualified people is to provide better compensation and eliminate anti-worker laws like Bill 124," Hornick added.

OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President Laurie Nancekivell says the government is continuing to privatize services and she is concerned that could be part of the government's scheme to relocate jobs outside the GTA.

"I hope this relocation plan isn't a cloak for another round of privatization," said Nancekivell. "Under the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government moved more Service Ontario jobs to private companies and this relocation might be more under-the-table privatization."

The government brought in a hiring freeze in the OPS four years ago and Hornick says the focus should be on filling scores of vacant positions.

"The government's hiring freeze has left so many vacancies that it's affecting the delivery of quality public services," said Hornick. "The government should focus on improving services rather than shuffling office chairs from one community to another."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c7867.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why DiDi Global, JD.com, and Alibaba Are Up Today

    Shares of several Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges jumped out of the gate this morning after the Chinese government said it intends to provide more stimulus for the economy. There has also been chatter recently that China may ease some of its harsher regulatory policies toward tech companies. Shares of the large Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) traded more than 7.5% higher as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Putin’s Gas-for-Rubles Gambit Hits EU Fault Lines as Stakes Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- After suffering months of punishing sanctions, Vladimir Putin used a powerful tool to impose some economic pain on Europe -- and to fracture the unity of his opponents -- by shutting off natural gas this week to a pair of NATO members. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll

  • On Russian TV, European countries are threatened with a nuclear strike for assisting Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, APRIL 29, 2022, 17:30 On air on "Russia 1" Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva and State Duma deputy from the LDPR faction Alexei Zhuravlev discussed how many seconds the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would take to reach the capitals of Great Britain, Germany, and France - each of whom are supplying weapons to Ukraine.

  • Boeing unveils new advanced jet for U.S. Air Force

    The Boeing jet — one of 351 the U.S. Air Force plans to order — was shown prior to official delivery.

  • Stock of SPAC buying Truth Social jumps after Trump posts for first time in months

    "I’M BACK! #COVFEFE," Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday afternoon, with a photo of himself at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

  • Alibaba, JD.com Lead Rally in China ADRs on Beijing Growth Vow

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks soared across the board on Friday with tech shares leading the gains after Beijing pledged more stimulus to rescue an economy hampered by extended Covid lockdowns and to support the development of tech platform companies.Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Wo

  • Ukraine inflicts ‘colossal losses’ on Russian forces stuck in the mud

    Russian combat forces have made “slow and uneven progress” in eastern Ukraine as their tanks and armoured vehicles are plagued by muddy conditions, senior US defence officials have said.

  • Russia Surprises With Bigger Rate Cut and Warns on Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesChina Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoUkraine’s Forces Get Boost From Arsenal of Old-Fashioned ArtilleryRussia’s central bank cut interest rates more than fore

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Soared on Friday

    News that the Chinese government is getting ready to wrap up its years-long crackdown on the country's tech stocks, and shift toward supporting the sector instead, sparked a rally in Chinese equities Friday morning. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) are up 9.9%, New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) is gaining 10.9%, and TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is leading the sector higher with an 11.2% gain. China's economy grew only 4.8% in the first quarter of 2022, slower than the government's targeted 5.5% growth rate for this year -- and according to the International Monetary Fund, rather than improving, the economy looks likely to slow further as the year wears on.

  • Former CIA Director Warns Of Putin's Next Move In Ukraine

    The Russian president knows his invasion plan has "completely collapsed," said former intelligence chief John Brennan.

  • U.S. consumers shrug off high inflation, lean on savings to boost spending

    U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in March amid strong demand for services, while monthly inflation surged by the most in 16-1/2 years, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to hike interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points next week. The case for an aggressive monetary policy stance from the U.S. central bank was also strengthened by other data on Friday showing compensation for American workers recording its largest increase in more than three decades in the first quarter. The strength in consumer spending heading into the second quarter allayed fears of a recession after the economy unexpectedly contracted in the first three months of the year.

  • Europe Inches Closer to a Ban on Russian Oil. Here’s What That Would Mean.

    The European Union could approve a phased embargo on Russian oil as soon as next week, according to a media report.

  • Putin would prefer nuclear strike to defeat in Ukraine, says Russian state TV chief

    "Either we lose in Ukraine, or the Third World War starts. I think World War Three is more realistic, knowing us, knowing our leader."

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Soaring Today

    There could be a light at the end of the tunnel for Novavax's quest to enter the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market.

  • Trump’s Surreal White House Stash Room Detailed In New Book

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy revealed the strange room former President Donald Trump had right next to the Oval Office.

  • Russia Cuts Interest Rate as Economy Reels From War in Ukraine

    Russia’s central bank delivered a second cut in its key interest rate this month in an effort to support an economy battered by the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions.

  • China and U.S. Negotiate On-Site Audit Checks as Delistings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing is discussing with American regulators the logistics of allowing on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in New York, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign of progress in talks to keep U.S. stock markets open to issuers from Asia’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil

  • China hits back at Australia over Solomon Islands 'red line', saying 'the Pacific is not someone's backyard'

    China has slammed Australia for opposing its security pact with Solomon Islands, calling it a colonialist myth-driven violation of sovereignty and saying Canberra had no right to lay down any "red line". This came as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a Chinese military base in the South Pacific nation would be a "red line" for his government, days after Beijing and Honiara confirmed the signing of the deal without revealing details. Talk of China building a naval base on Solomon Isla

  • The economic war against Russia is getting hot

    Markets have stabilized since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. But the economic war may just be getting started.

  • ‘A recession is on the way’: Former CEO of Citi Wealth Management

    Wall Street veteran and investing guru Sallie Krawcheck said a recession is inevitable, and urged investors to diversify their holdings in order to withstand the hard economic times.