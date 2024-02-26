Ford halted shipments of 2024 F-150 Lightning due to headlight issues

Ford Motor Co. stopped delivery earlier this month of its 2024 F-150 Lightning pickups to address an issue that appears to be related to the headlights, the Detroit Free Press has learned

"We're being told it's an electric connection with the headlights," Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting for AutoForecast Solutions of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, told the Free Press on Monday. "It's a new part for the 2024 model. The connector apparently can leak water and short out the lights. They'll flicker or turn off."

He applauded Ford for deciding to stop shipment.

"An important product like the F-Series needs to have all the quality issues addressed before trucks hit customer driveways. Making sure these issues are tackled first is good on Ford."

The award-winning 2024 F-150 Lightning pickup has been held for quality review since Feb. 9, 2024, Ford said. They'll begin shipping the vehicle to dealers after the review is complete.

Ford spokeswoman Emma Bergg told the Free Press that Ford stopped shipping the Lightning on Feb. 9 as part of quality control protocols, after beginning delivery in January on schedule.

She declined to comment on the specific issue of concern.

"We expect to ramp up shipments in the coming weeks as we complete thorough launch quality checks to ensure these new F-150s meet our high standards," Bergg said. "Quality is a massive priority, so we're not shipping vehicles to customers until the quality is right. We don't want trucks out there that are not up to our high standards."

The 2024 Lightning, which is the best-selling electric truck in the U.S., was named the "Best Electric Truck" by Kelley Blue Book.

"This is not a stop sale," Bergg said. "Stop ship is part of the built-in manufacturing process. It's all quality control."

Ford said it cannot disclose when the vehicles will start shipping again. And the automaker doesn't want to forecast, as rushing to meet a stated deadline would be counterproductive, Bergg said.

Ford dealers do have 2023 Lightning trucks on their lots for sale, she noted.

CEO Jim Farley told industry analysts earlier this month that commitment to improving and protecting quality is among the company's top priorities.

Story continues

More: Ford engineer’s daughter inspired unique sketch app feature in Lightning that encourages creativity

More: Ford cuts price of 2023 Mustang Mach-E by up to $8,100, offers 0% financing

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on X at @phoebesaid

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ford stopped shipments of 2024 F-150 Lightning over headlight issues