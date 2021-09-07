U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.03
    -15.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,100.00
    -269.09 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,374.33
    +10.81 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.37
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2640
    +0.4450 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,888.76
    -5,665.39 (-10.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.53
    -185.43 (-13.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Ford hires Apple executive who led its secret car project

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Ford Motor has hired Doug Field, the engineering executive who was leading Apple's special projects team, as the automaker seeks to gain an edge in software and other advanced technology.

Field, who previously was senior vice president of engineering at Tesla, was named Tuesday as Ford's chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. Field was most recently VP of Apple Special Projects, a team that was also working on its so-called Titan car project.

In this new position, Field will report directly to Ford President and CEO Jim Farley and oversee the company's embedded software and hardware organization, which today consists of vehicle controls, enterprise connectivity, features, integration and validation, architecture and platform, driver assistance technology and digital engineering tools. This means Field will be responsible for the design, development and implementation of the entire tech stack used in Ford and Lincoln-branded vehicles, including infotainment, navigation, driver-assist technology, connected services and vehicle cybersecurity.

The hire could be a boon for Ford, which wants to show customers and investors that it can offer cars, trucks and SUVs with a level of embedded technology that competes with the likes of Tesla and other newer entrants. Field's experience at Tesla, specifically with the Model 3, could also prove critical for Ford as it develops and rolls out new electric vehicles.

Ford said that Field will work closely with Hau Thai-Tang, Ford's chief product platform and operations officer, to create the next generation of Ford's connected products and experiences. Thai-Tang will continue to oversee product development, purchasing, design, research and advanced engineering, EPLM / D-Ford, advanced manufacturing and Ford Ion Park.

The job marks a return for Field who began his career at Ford as a development engineer from 1987 to 1993.

"I've always felt a deep connection to Ford. Ford products have been in my life as long as I can remember -- F-150s on my dad's farm, a '65 Continental picking us up at my wedding and my thrill when I discovered the brilliant elegance in the design of the Model T," Field said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to help the team build the next generation of iconic Ford vehicles and prepare Ford for the next hundred years."

Recommended Stories

  • Ford poaches Apple's car project chief Doug Field

    (Reuters) -The head of Apple Inc's car project, Doug Field, is going to work for Ford Motor Co to lead the automaker's advanced technology and embedded systems efforts, a hiring coup for Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley. Field most recently served as vice president of special projects at Apple and was previously senior vice president, engineering at Tesla .

  • Apple loses automotive executive Doug Field to Ford

    Add another wrinkle to Apple’s oft-rumored effort to build its own electric vehicle.

  • Ford’s stock jumps Tuesday after vehicle maker hires former Apple, Tesla executive

    Ford Motor Co. announces Tuesday that it hired the executive in charge of Apple's automotive efforts, and shares immediately jumped.

  • Here's Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    Leading automakers are showing greater interest in electric vehicles, particularly hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

  • Not Just Electric: Oshkosh Says Postal Trucks Purpose Built For Carriers

    Oshkosh Defense has built electric vehicles for more than 20 years, but they've always been more or fewer one-offs for special purposes. That all changes with its multibillion-dollar order for new mail trucks that make up the largest fleet in the U.S. and maybe the world. "What we've seen happen in just the last few years is the economics have gotten to the point where we can apply this technology to a much broader number of use cases," Oshkosh Corp. CEO John Pfeifer said last week at the Advanc

  • Electric Vehicles Space Moving With Warp Speed

    The EV market keeps expanding with new players joining the race and bringing many innovations such as the Canadian-based tonneau cover manufacturer and recently trading on the Nasdaq Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP). Worksport has a new product development in store after already bringing solar power to the EV table with its soon-to-be-launched TerraVis. Today the company announced its new wholly-owned subsidiary TerraVis Energy Inc. The new Energy subsidiary will focus on harnessing and advancing re

  • Self-Driving Cars Are Here and the Leaders May Surprise You

    Self-driving technology has been advancing quickly over the last decade, and there are now a handful of companies operating fully autonomous commercial vehicles in the market. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo and General Motors' (NYSE: GM) Cruise are now operating fully autonomous ride-hailing services in the San Francisco area, and Waymo is also operating in the Phoenix area, both without a safety driver. There are eight companies with permits to operate driverless tests in California, where most of the country's self-driving testing is taking place.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? August Sales Slump As Chip Shortage Weighs On Auto Stocks

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Is Tesla Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Tesla Earnings, Charts Show

    Is Tesla stock a buy now that it turned in a better-than-expected second quarter earnings report but warned about a serious chip shortage?

  • Ballard Power Systems and Quantron AG announce a strategic partnership for the development of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks

    The partnership of Ballard, a global leader in fuel cell technologies, and QUANTRON, a global leader in electric vehicle integration is expected to accelerate deployment and market adoption of fuel cell technologies. The combined, complementary expertise of Ballard and QUANTRON enables broader customer access to zero emissions fuel cell electric trucks without compromising on range, payload, vehicle utilization or total cost of ownership.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • Toyota Is Spending More on EV Batteries. Here’s How It Stacks Up.

    The automotive giant plans to spend almost $14 billion on EV batteries between now and 2030, joining other car makers in outlining substantial investments.

  • Highly Modified Custom Porsche 911 GT3 Tears Up The Streets

    Not bad for a power wheels!

  • Mobileye to launch robotaxis in Germany next year -CEO

    The chief executive of Intel Corp's self-driving vehicle technology unit Mobileye said it plans an initial deployment of 50 autonomous taxis in Munich, Germany next year, and added that rival Tesla Inc's driver assistant system is not "safe enough." Mobileye said it hopes to remove safety drivers from the robotaxis by the end of next year and scale up the technology across Germany and other European countries later this decade upon regulatory approval. Mobileye on Tuesday unveiled vehicles equipped with its self-driving system that will be used for commercial, driverless ride-hailing services that it plans to provide with German mobility service provider SIXT.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • Hyundai's 'Hydrogen Vision 2040' includes trailer drones and a fuel cell supercar

    Despite its problems including inefficiency and pollution, Hyundai is betting big on hydrogen.

  • Driver Ignores Barricades To Take Same Lanes As Bicyclists At Bike The Drive

    A driver was spotted dodging cyclists pedaling down DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday during Bike The Drive, when the road was supposed to be closed to cars.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Lotus Officially Plans to Build Four All-New Electric Cars by 2026

    The list starts with an SUV, but ends with the sports car we've all been waiting for.

  • GM reshuffles production plans as chip shortage persists

    Supply chain issues related to the Delta variant have become the latest round of “whack-a-mole” for the auto industry.Catch up quick: GM is halting or continuing to halt production at eight of its North American assembly plants because of chip shortages. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe impacted plants in Indiana, Missouri, Michigan, Tennessee, Canada and Mexico are expected to be offline for a few weeks.“During the downtime,