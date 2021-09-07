Apple loses automotive executive Doug Field to Ford
Add another wrinkle to Apple’s oft-rumored efforts to build its own electric vehicle. On Tuesday, Ford . The former Tesla executive, known for his involvement in the , most recently held the position of vice president of special projects at Apple. It’s believed Field oversaw Project Titan.
In his new position of chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, Field will report to Ford CEO and president Jim Farley. He will oversee Ford’s Embedded Software and Hardware division, which will see him lead development on the automaker’s Blue Oval intelligence stack. It’s expected he will have a say in everything from vehicle controls to enterprise connectivity features and driver assistance technology. For Field, this is something of a return to where everything started. He began his career at Ford back in 1987.
Apple: “We’re grateful for the contributions Doug has made to Apple and we wish him all the best in this next chapter.” https://t.co/Trs0xNxL0o
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 7, 2021
What’s unclear is what this means for Apple’s automotive ambitions. Bloomberg reporter and Apple insider Mark Gurman says it’s bad news for the company. “This is probably the largest setback in a history filled with setbacks for Apple’s car project,” he tweeted. “As I wrote in January, there is no Apple Car launching anytime soon, not 2024, not 2025. Further out now, if ever.” Apple does have executives who could take over Field’s role. For instance, the company recently hired , a former BMW executive who led the development of the i3. All the same, it's never a good sign when a high-profile executive leaves a company.